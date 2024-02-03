Dunfermline 0-5 Morton: Pars fans voice displeasure after heavy home defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 0-5 Morton: Pars fans voice displeasure after heavy home defeat

James McPake's side were soundly beaten at East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake's Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.
James McPake's Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline failed to deal with Morton’s long throws in as they were thrashed 4-0 at East End Park.

Defender Darragh O’Connor scored twice and fellow centre-back Jack Baird added another, both via long throws from Lewis Strapp, putting Morton three goals ahead on 51 minutes.

George Oakley added a fourth before the hour mark and substitute Michael Garrity made it 5-0 with 15 minutes to go.

Dunfermline supporters rightfully made known their displeasure at the performance, many leaving when Oakley made it 4-0.

First half

Central defender Xavier Benjamin was given a torrid debut by a rampant Morton, now 12 matches unbeaten.

Morton started brighter, with Strapp’s long throws causing havoc.

From one of those, Dougie Imrie’s side took the lead through O’Connor when he tapped in Robbie Muirhead’s low cross on 10 minutes.

The Pars didn’t help themselves, playing into danger on a few occasions in their struggle to get up the park.

A Lewis McCann header was all they could muster by the 25th minute, but the striker was always stretching after a nice passage of play down the right.

Dunfermline were forced into an early change when Craig Wighton came off injured and was replaced by Owen Moffat as Dunfermline improved slightly.

On the half-hour mark, Josh Edwards ran the entire almost length of the pitch following another corner for the away side but, with a lack of options in support, his shot was blocked by Barid.

Minutes later, Baird made it 2-0. The source was again a long throw from Strapp. Deniz Mehmet did well to save George Oakley’s header but the ball was bundled in at the back post by the Morton skipper.

Just before the break, after another nice Pars passage of play, Moffat skewed Ewan Otoo’s cutback well wide, summing up Dunfermline’s first half.

Second half

It was a better start to the second half form McPake’s men but just six minutes after the restart O’Connor netted his second of the day.

Again, Strapp launched the ball into the box and after a few failed attempts to clear their lines, the Pars defence watched on as the Morton defender forced the ball in to make it 3-0.

From a set-piece of their own, Dunfermline finally threatened the away side’s goal when Malachi Fagan-Walcott hit the bar with a hooked effort, trying to catch goalkeeper Ryan Mullen off his line.

Dunfermline fans were streaming for the exits when Oakley made it three, again from close range, again after a good save from Mehmet to keep out the striker’s original header.

McPake sent on Brad Holmes for his debut, as well as midfielder Paul Allan and after an initial spell of possession for the Pars, they fell further behind.

This time it was substitute Garrity who struck past Mehmet, rounding off a miserable afternoon for Dunfermline.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Mehmet; Fagan-Walcott, Benjamin (Allan 58′), Otoo; O’Halloran, Hamilton, Chalmers (Holmes 58′), Edwards; Summers; Wighton (Moffat 27′), McCann.

Subs not used: Little, Fenton, T. Sutherland, Young, J. Sutherland.

Morton (4-2-3-1): Mullen; French, O’Connor, Baird, Strapp; Wilson (Bearne 78′), Power (O’Boy 84′); Blues (Gillespie 78′), Crawford (McGrattan 65′), Muirhead; Oakley (Garrity 65′).

Subs not used: Murdoch, Waters.

