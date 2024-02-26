Xavier Benjamin happy to repay James McPake’s faith after scoring in Dunfermline’s first win in 10 games

Xavier Benjamin has praised James McPake after he repaid the Dunfermline manager’s faith in him with a key role in Friday night’s crucial victory over Partick Thistle.

Benjamin powered in a header in the 65th minute at Firhill to give the Pars the comfort of a two-goal cushion in the 3-1 triumph.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender celebrated his first-ever senior goal wildly in front of the travelling fans as the Fifers went on to see out a first win in 10 games.

It means they travel north to face Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night with renewed belief.

Benjamin’s goal was a special moment for the 20-year-old, who was instantly written off by some supporters after a difficult debut earlier this month.

On that occasion, the youngster was part of a defence ripped apart repeatedly by Morton in a 5-0 hammering at East End Park.

Just a week later, Benjamin was again in the starting line-up as McPake’s side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

Then, already on an early booking, the centre-half was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

But an improving display in an unfamiliar right-back position, coupled with his vital strike, made Friday feel like something of a turning point for Benjamin.

Passionate guy’ celebrated first DAFC goal

He said: “It was my first senior goal. I give thanks to God, to my family, the team and the gaffer, who have supported me and helped me.

“I enjoyed the celebration, I’m just one of those guys.

“I’m just a passionate guy. I love to win and I love to help the team. I’m just very passionate; that’s me in a nutshell, really.

“Each day I’m getting better in training, each day I’m improving. I’m willing to improve and willing to learn.

“I have to give thanks to the gaffer for putting trust in me. I just want to thank him, really.

“As the game went on, I felt like I played against my opposite man (Aidan Fitzpatrick) better, 100 per cent. I feel like I did better in the second-half against him.

“It’s a learning curve. I can improve, I can watch the game back and improve and learn to be better.

“But I’m just happy we got the three points.”

The victory initially lifted Dunfermline to seventh and then to sixth in the table following Airdrie’s defeat to Morton on Saturday.

Pars head to Highlands with more confidence

Another win, against second-bottom Inverness, would be a further boost in the Pars’ bid to extricate themselves from the relegation battle.

But a defeat could, depending on results elsewhere, see them drop back down to second-bottom in the Championship table.

Benjamin is hopeful the pick-me-up of a first win since December 9 will spur the Fifers on in the Highlands.

Benjamin added: “I think we can take a lot of confidence from Friday night’s win.

“In training, the spirit is high. Everyone’s happy and everyone’s joyful, and everyone has faith that we can win.

“Friday night was just a good booster for Tuesday.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves, really. All we can do is get better each day in training and in games.

“If we focus on ourselves and everyone does what they need to do and does their jobs then we’ll have a chance of winning.”