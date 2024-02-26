Xavier Benjamin happy to repay James McPake’s faith after scoring in Dunfermline’s first win in 10 games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xavier Benjamin happy to repay James McPake’s faith after scoring in Dunfermline’s first win in 10 games

The on-loan Cardiff City defender added the third goal in Friday's 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. ace Xavier Benjamin is helped from the pitch during the win over Partick Thistle after suffering from cramp.
Xavier Benjamin eventually had to give in to cramp in Friday's Partick Thistle victory. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Xavier Benjamin has praised James McPake after he repaid the Dunfermline manager’s faith in him with a key role in Friday night’s crucial victory over Partick Thistle.

Benjamin powered in a header in the 65th minute at Firhill to give the Pars the comfort of a two-goal cushion in the 3-1 triumph.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender celebrated his first-ever senior goal wildly in front of the travelling fans as the Fifers went on to see out a first win in 10 games.

It means they travel north to face Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night with renewed belief.

Xavier Benjamin stands arms outstretched in from of the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans after scoring a header against Partick Thistle.
Xavier Benjamin (left) celebrates after scoring to give Dunfermline Athletic a 3-1 lead against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Benjamin’s goal was a special moment for the 20-year-old, who was instantly written off by some supporters after a difficult debut earlier this month.

On that occasion, the youngster was part of a defence ripped apart repeatedly by Morton in a 5-0 hammering at East End Park.

Just a week later, Benjamin was again in the starting line-up as McPake’s side succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Queen’s Park.

Then, already on an early booking, the centre-half was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

But an improving display in an unfamiliar right-back position, coupled with his vital strike, made Friday feel like something of a turning point for Benjamin.

Passionate guy’ celebrated first DAFC goal

He said: “It was my first senior goal. I give thanks to God, to my family, the team and the gaffer, who have supported me and helped me.

“I enjoyed the celebration, I’m just one of those guys.

“I’m just a passionate guy. I love to win and I love to help the team. I’m just very passionate; that’s me in a nutshell, really.

“Each day I’m getting better in training, each day I’m improving. I’m willing to improve and willing to learn.

“I have to give thanks to the gaffer for putting trust in me. I just want to thank him, really.

Xavier Benjamin leaps to connect with a corner as his header gives Dunfermline Athletic F.C. a 3-1 lead against Partick Thistle.
Xavier Benjamin (No. 33) powers in his header to give Dunfermline a 3-1 lead against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“As the game went on, I felt like I played against my opposite man (Aidan Fitzpatrick) better, 100 per cent. I feel like I did better in the second-half against him.

“It’s a learning curve. I can improve, I can watch the game back and improve and learn to be better.

“But I’m just happy we got the three points.”

The victory initially lifted Dunfermline to seventh and then to sixth in the table following Airdrie’s defeat to Morton on Saturday.

Pars head to Highlands with more confidence

Another win, against second-bottom Inverness, would be a further boost in the Pars’ bid to extricate themselves from the relegation battle.

But a defeat could, depending on results elsewhere, see them drop back down to second-bottom in the Championship table.

Benjamin is hopeful the pick-me-up of a first win since December 9 will spur the Fifers on in the Highlands.

Benjamin added: “I think we can take a lot of confidence from Friday night’s win.

Xavier Benjamin stands with the ball at his feet during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Xavier Benjamin made his Dunfermline debut in a difficult 5-0 hammering against Morton. Image: SNS.

“In training, the spirit is high. Everyone’s happy and everyone’s joyful, and everyone has faith that we can win.

“Friday night was just a good booster for Tuesday.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves, really. All we can do is get better each day in training and in games.

“If we focus on ourselves and everyone does what they need to do and does their jobs then we’ll have a chance of winning.”

