Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe

Officers investigating the killing of Brian Low admitted evidence from the murder scene may have been lost.

By Alasdair Clark
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted Police Scotland have questions to answer over its handling of a shooting in Aberfeldy which led to the death of Brian Low.

Mr Low was shot as he walked in the Pitilie area near his home on Saturday, February 17.

Officers initially labelled the 65-year-old’s death as non-suspicious before a post-mortem six days later revealed he had actually been shot.

The case was raised at Holyrood on Thursday as the first minister answered questions from MSPs.

John Swinney – who represents Perthshire North – told Mr Yousaf the incident had caused “deep unease” in the community.

MSP John swinney
Perthshire North MSP John Swinney. Image: PA

He called for “full transparency” from Police Scotland over their handling of the incident.

“It is vital that all resources are applied to bring to justice anyone involved, and Police Scotland need to maintain the necessary presence locally to assure the community I represent of its safety at this incredibly worrying time,” Mr Swinney said.

Responding, Mr Yousaf said residents of Aberfeldy were “rightly” rocked by the incident.

He added: “Let me try to give as much reassurance as I can to the community of Aberfeldy about their safety, I know that Police Scotland are taking this case extremely serious.

“There are questions I know have been asked in terms of the time taken between Mr Low’s death and the post-mortem and the opening of the murder investigation.

Aberfeldy murder scene
It took days for police to recognise Mr Low had been murdered. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I have absolutely assured that Police Scotland are working around the clock on this murder investigation.”

Mr Yousaf repeated calls from investigators for anyone with information, or those where in the area and have dashcam footage, to contact investigators.

Speaking at a press conference which took place as the first minister was questioned in parliament, senior officers investigating the murder admitted evidence from the crime scene may have been lost.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said suspicions were only raised after the post-mortem last Wednesday – days after Mr Low’s death had been labelled non-suspicious.

Aberfeldy shooting murder police press conference
DCI Martin Macdougall and Chief Inspector Greg Burns, Local Area Commander, take questions from the press. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Chief Inspector Greg Burns, local area commander, explained the officers who first attended the scene assumed the death had been medical.

He said: “The initial assessment at the time was that it was a non-suspicious death and it was dealt with as such.

“Obviously the medical examination following that determined that… the situation changed.”

He added: “Previously, from the initial assessment at the locus, the officers deemed it was medical or non-suspicious.

“This would give you an idea of how the body presented at this time.”

More from Scottish politics

Teacher numbers in Dundee will be cut by 32. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: No jobs at all for newly-qualified Dundee primary teachers next year
8
Michael Gove under 'strict instruction' to hit the sheets, not the dancefloor
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Michael Gove interview as Tory conference comes to Aberdeen
Perth Royal Infirmary
Insiders fear NHS Tayside budget cuts could leave Perth Royal Infirmary future at risk
3
Three local authorities have all declared housing emergencies (PA)
Proposed cuts to housing budget ‘worst possible decision at worst possible time’
SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Wullie Marr.
I haven’t read full damning schools violence report, says Fife SNP education chief Jenny…
9
If owners do not follow new rules, they could face six months’ imprisonment or a £5,000 fine (Jacob King/PA)
First XL bully restrictions come into force in Scotland
First Minister Humza Yousaf at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
ALASDAIR CLARK: I'm one of thousands of relatives watching in horror as loved ones…
VIDEO: Eljamel victims stage coffin protest as new SNP health chief grilled
2
People are being urged to apply for help paying for funerals if they are eligible (Kzenon/Alamy/PA)
Eligible people urged to apply for help to cover cost of funerals

Conversation