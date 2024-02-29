Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone

Liam Cunningham narrowly avoided prison for his last offence.

By Ciaran Shanks
A sex attacker caught with a vile stash of child abuse images on his Fife phone has been locked up.

Liam Cunningham is now behind bars after a jury found him guilty of possessing and downloading the sick material at his home in Fife.

The 35-year-old was previously placed on a community payback order in 2018 for sexually attacking four young boys.

House raid

The court previously heard police were granted a warrant to search Cunningham’s phone on October 27 2021 and turned up to his home on Jamieson Court, Cupar, just before 9am.

A HTC Desire 530 mobile was found on a living room chair and it was alleged child abuse material was stored and downloaded by Cunningham.

He stood trial over three days at Forfar Sheriff Court and was found guilty by a unanimous verdict of possessing indecent images of children between March 9 2021 and October 28 2021.

Liam Cunningham at Forfar Sheriff Court in October.

Jurors returned a majority guilty verdict to a charge that between March 9 2021 and June 27 2021, Cunningham took or permitted to be taken indecent images of children.

Back to prison

In 2018, Cunningham was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting four boys under the age of 13.

Then aged 19, he narrowly dodged imprisonment after targeting his young victims in Leven and Kennoway between 2014 and 2017.

When he was sentenced, he showed no emotion but the mother of one of his victims punched the glass surrounding the dock.

She screamed: “You’re a f****** paedo. My son tried to kill himself because of you,” before running from the court in tears.

Returning for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest offence, Cunningham was ordered to serve 10 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

