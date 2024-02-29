Fife sex attacker behind bars after vile images found on phone

A sex attacker caught with a vile stash of child abuse images on his Fife phone has been locked up.

Liam Cunningham is now behind bars after a jury found him guilty of possessing and downloading the sick material at his home in Fife.

The 35-year-old was previously placed on a community payback order in 2018 for sexually attacking four young boys.

House raid

The court previously heard police were granted a warrant to search Cunningham’s phone on October 27 2021 and turned up to his home on Jamieson Court, Cupar, just before 9am.

A HTC Desire 530 mobile was found on a living room chair and it was alleged child abuse material was stored and downloaded by Cunningham.

He stood trial over three days at Forfar Sheriff Court and was found guilty by a unanimous verdict of possessing indecent images of children between March 9 2021 and October 28 2021.

Jurors returned a majority guilty verdict to a charge that between March 9 2021 and June 27 2021, Cunningham took or permitted to be taken indecent images of children.

Back to prison

In 2018, Cunningham was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting four boys under the age of 13.

Then aged 19, he narrowly dodged imprisonment after targeting his young victims in Leven and Kennoway between 2014 and 2017.

When he was sentenced, he showed no emotion but the mother of one of his victims punched the glass surrounding the dock.

She screamed: “You’re a f****** paedo. My son tried to kill himself because of you,” before running from the court in tears.

Returning for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest offence, Cunningham was ordered to serve 10 months in prison by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

