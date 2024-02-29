5 Dundee talking points from Celtic thrashing as Dee endure one of worst defeats in their history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

5 Dundee talking points from Celtic thrashing as Dee endure one of worst defeats in their history

The Dark Blues suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat at Parkhead.

Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By George Cran

Six by half-time, seven by the finish – a night to forget and forget quickly for Dundee.

Ripped apart by a rampant Celtic, Tony Docherty’s side have some soul-searching to do this week.

This team deserves credit for the positives already racked up already this season – they sit in sixth place for a reason.

But they also have to take one helluva bad day right on the chin.

Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
So what happened in the 7-1 defeat?

Courier Sport was there analyse all the action.

Defending

Dundee’s defence was pulled left, right and centre and then dominated in the key moments.

The opening goal will infuriate Tony Docherty because of its simplicity. Owen Beck was caught out by Hyunjun Yang and hauled the winger down.

From the free-kick, Cameron Carter-Vickers completely bossed Amadou Bakayoko at the far post. It looked like a mismatch to have a striker marking Celtic’s biggest aerial threat and so it proved.

Cameron Carter-Vickers gets up to head Celtic in front to start a long night for Dundee. Image: SNS
Then Adam Idah beat two markers to head in and the floodgates opened. Crosses were flying into the area, Dundee weren’t defending their box and the midfield weren’t tracking runners.

Matt O’Riley ghosted into the box off the back of Malachi Boateng to score, Joe Shaughnessy was too easily beaten by Daizen Maeda and then Greg Taylor drifted in free to score at the far post.

Dundee have largely defended well this season, earning plaudits for clean sheets. This was as far from that as you can get.

Celtic scored all but one of their first-half shots on a night that was so, so easy for the champions.

Back three

Dens boss Docherty reverted to his back three setup. Understandable at Celtic Park.

Antonio Portales started, making his first appearance in three months, but was off the pace.

It was Ricki Lamie’s first start as well since his December injury while Shaughnessy struggled.

Adam Idah celebrates after beating Antonio Portales and Joe Shaughnessy in the air. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
The skipper had played every single minute of football for Dundee this season until his substitution at half-time on Wednesday.

And it has showed in recent games. Myziane Maolida gave him a torrid time at Hibs at the weekend and he didn’t have a good game at Parkhead.

Shaughnessy, though, has been an important signing for Dundee this season and will undoubtedly show that again.

Daizen Maeda finds the net. Image: SNS
Maybe needs a rest now, though.

Balls in the air, crosses along the ground, the experienced Dee back three were second best to everything.

The midfield in front gave little protection also while Bakayoko and the ineffectual Curtis Main couldn’t keep the ball up front. A bad day all round.

History

This was one of the worst results in Dundee’s history.

Only once before have they conceded more than seven – an 11-0 shellacking at Celtic way back in 1895.

Celtic scored six in the first half. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
It has happened four times this century now. Aberdeen were the most recent, Tony Docherty in the away dugout that night as Andy Considine scored a hat-trick at Dens in a 7-0 win.

Airdrie beat Dundee 7-0 in 2006 and Rangers did it at Dens in 2000, winning 7-1.

Fin Robertson

Youngster Robertson returned to the team and made just his second start since October.

On the ball, he was one of Dundee’s better players. He was making passes and trying to make a positive impact.

Fin Robertson sees red. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
But there’s no excuse for his red card. Already 7-0 down, it’s the last thing his team needed.

Not only did it make the final stages harder for his team but there’s also a suspension to come this weekend.

Top six

It was a poor week in terms of Dundee’s top-six hopes. But one that was far from fatal.

Hibs have improved no doubt but they remain a point behind the Dark Blues.

The carrot of the top half is still very much dangling in front of the Dee right now – shrug off this forgettable night quickly and they can still grab it.

Big test on Saturday at home to Kilmarnock.

