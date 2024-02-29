NHS Tayside facing £19.7m black hole as staffing challenges continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside facing £19.7m black hole as staffing challenges continue

NHS Tayside is looking down the barrel of a £19.7m overspend as the service continues to be challenged by staffing vacancies and inflation.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Ninewells Hospital.

The figure was revealed during a board meeting held on Thursday.

Previously, the forecast overspend was sitting around £33m – but the board has been able to alleviate some financial pressure through £14m worth of Scottish Government funding.

However, officials have given a stark warning that a good chunk of funding won’t be available in the next financial year.

Director of Finance, Stuart Lyall said: “A point to note around (the government funding) is that it’s non-recurring in nature.

Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“So it helps this year’s position but it doesn’t address the underlying issues that we have going forward.”

NHS Tayside has received £30.4m in additional funding from the Scottish Government over the past 12 months.

But only £8.6 million of this is recurring and supports the financial sustainability of the board in future years.

Areas of overspend

The board also heard that reliance on agency staff, inflationary costs, and the level of demand for unscheduled care have been some of the main areas of overspending.

Members also raised concerns over future nursing staff, as it was revealed that the number of qualified nurses is expected to “significantly” reduce.

Ninewells Hospital

Board member, Professor Rory McCrimmon said: “If you employed every graduate from the University of Dundee nursing school, you’d still be 20% down in terms of capacity.

“Across every single health care profession now we’re not getting the recruitments that we used to get in the past.

“Part of it of course is pay and part of it is because the health service is not necessarily seen to be an attractive place to work at present.

“So there is a lot of work to be done across the board –  but the nursing I think is a major crisis.”

