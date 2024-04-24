RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories

Dundee’s depth could turn a great season into an even better one.

Amazingly, we are now talking about Europe when all you wanted a few weeks ago was for Tony Docherty’s side to avoid the relegation play-offs.

With top six secured, the Dark Blues have five matches to overturn a two-point gap from St Mirren and secure European football for the first time since 2003.

Dundee and St Mirren both play one half of the Old Firm this weekend before meeting in what could be a pivotal match at Dens the week after.

St Mirren have had another brilliant season overall again under Stephen Robinson but, with no wins in four for the Buddies, the momentum may just be with Dundee.

The Dark Blues have lost just one of their last six and the feel-good factor is springing into life in the final furlong.

They also have the backing from the fans who are turning up in their numbers.

What could be key, though, is the strength of the squad Tony Docherty has built with the backing of owner Tim Keyes.

Losing captain Joe Shaughnessy to injury for the rest of the season is a big blow for Dundee – he’s an experienced player and a leader.

It looked a sore one and you just hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.

He will be a huge miss for the last five games but will still be around the dressing room – and you need that team spirit.

Shaughnessy will miss what will now be Dundee’s most important five games of the season, but there are a few options to cover for him in Antonio Portales and Luke Donnelly.

That’s the beauty of having a fair-sized squad.

That could be the difference between making Europe and falling short – having one more player in as cover could be the saving grace.

If Dundee go on to finish fifth and take their place in the Conference League qualifiers, it would be a fantastic achievement.

For a provisional club, playing a few games on the continent is great because you go and make memories.

If you speak to anybody who went to Perugia or Albania in 2003, to go on such trips with friends and family can be special.

My missus was there last time and I’m sure she would be digging out her passport again!

I would love it for Dundee and their fans. I live up here and I see how passionate they are.