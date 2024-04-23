Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference League prize?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference League prize?

After the Scottish Cup finalists were decided, an extra European place is available in the Premiership.

Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

After securing top-six football, Dundee have set their sights on their next target: a fifth-placed finish.

It would be a remarkable achievement for a newly promoted side that had just three players contracted last summer and took the chance on a rookie manager, though one who was a vastly-experienced coach.

Tony Docherty stood stubbornly to his first goal of ensuring survival in the Premiership until recently before turning his attention to the top six.

Two birds were killed with one stone with the draw at Aberdeen and the subsequent point versus Rangers moved them to within two points of St Mirren in fifth.

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after Dundee clinched top six. Image: Shutterstock.

If Dundee can leapfrog the Buddies by the end of the season, they will enter the Uefa Conference League for the second qualifying round.

It would be their first sojourn into Europe since the 2003 UEFA Cup.

Key Conference League dates

With Rangers and Celtic set to finish in the top two places and contest the Scottish Cup Final, it means that whoever finishes in third will now go into the Europa League play-off round.

That means an extra European slot opens up in the Premiership.

Fourth place will now enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round and fifth place at the equivalent stage of the Conference League.

Dundee Manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS.

The first leg of the Conference League second qualifying round will take place on July 25 and the return fixture will be held on August 1.

The draw for that round is on June 19.

It will be seeded at that stage using the UEFA club coefficient UEFA club coefficient. Last season Hibs were seeded and drew Andorra side Inter Club d’Escaldes.

New Conference League format

After that, there are two more rounds before the the Conference League proper starts on October 3 with a new format.

At the moment, it looks like Hearts will finish third and Kilmarnock are favourites to take fourth position.

Dundee and St Mirren will kick off their top-six fixtures by each hosting one side of the Old Firm before a crunch encounter between the sides a week on Saturday.

After that, there will be nine points available to decide the final standings and who will be digging out their passports.

Fifth place in the Premiership will now go into the Conference League qualifiers. Image: SNS.

Up to and including this season, the Conference League proper saw qualified sides split into small groups in a familiar format for European football.

From the 2024/25 season, the revamped tournament will instead consist of a single 36-team league stage. Each team will play three home matches and three away against six different opponents.

Possible opponents

A few of the northern European nations, who tend to play a summer football calendar, have already put forward their entrants for next season’s Conference League.

Possible opponents for whichever Scottish side finishes fifth include St Patrick’s Athletic from the League of Ireland, as well as Brann and Tromso of Norway.

Familiar foes of Aberdeen, Swedish outfit Hacken, have also qualified for next season’s competition.

Aberdeen were knocked out of this season’s Europa League by Swedish side Hacken’s. Image: SNS/

Hacken were knocked out of the Conference League qualifying by Aberdeen over two legs in 2021 before the Swedish side took their revenge earlier this season in Europa League qualifying.

There are also due to be teams from the top flights in Belgium, Portugal and Turkey entering at that stage.

Conversation