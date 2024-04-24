Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in

The Liverpool youngster is still struggling with a groin injury.

By George Cran
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Owen Beck is unlikely to feature again for Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee’s hopes of seeing Owen Beck back in the team before the end of the season have faded.

The Liverpool loanee returned to his parent club at the start of March after picking up a groin injury.

The Dark Blues had hoped he could recover in time to play a part in their crucial Premiership run-in.

There was a reminder of the major impact he’d made at Dens Park and in the Scottish top-flight last weekend after he was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck has been a key part of Tony Docherty’s Dundee team this season. Image: Shutterstock

However, thoughts for manager Tony Docherty have now switched to being without Beck for the final five fixtures of the season.

It is a situation they have been used to for almost two months now and the Dens boss has been happy with the response of his squad without the flying full-back.

Crucially, though, the success of the loan deal could bear more fruit in the future.

“I was buzzing that Owen was named in the PFA Team of the Year,” Docherty said.

“He called me last week when we were on our golf day to tell me.

“All the boys were there and he told them on the call. As you can imagine, they were all absolutely buzzing for him.

“To get voted by your peers, that is a real accolade.”

Likelihood of Owen Beck return

On chances of seeing him back, Docherty accepted it was now unlikely.

A blow that only adds to the setback suffered by captain Joe Shaughnessy after he picked up a “significant” knee injury.

He said: “He is still doing his rehab at Liverpool and getting ready for next season.

Tony Docherty and Owen Beck. Image: SNS.

“I wouldn’t see him being available to us between now and the end of the season.

“It is a disappointment because he is such a top, top  player but Liverpool have to make sure they get him 100% and ready to play.

“I might be proved wrong and there might be an outside chance of Owen coming back up but we have to look at it this way.”

Future Liverpool loans?

Beck’s tremendous form in the first half of the season saw him recalled by Liverpool after injuries to senior left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

He would make his Premier League debut at Bournemouth before returning to Dens Park at the end of the month.

Such has been the success of the deal, Docherty says it could pave the way for further loans in the future from Liverpool.

Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC’s Owen Beck limps off against Ross County in February – the groin injury would flare up again later in the campaign. Image: SNS

“It is an example of a loan that has really worked for both parties,” the Dens boss added.

“We now have a good relationship established with Liverpool with Matt Newbury as a contact at Liverpool.

“It is something we will be looking to strengthen on the back of Owen being here.

“Owen has certainly put himself in a positive position with Liverpool.

“From that, we take a good deal of satisfaction from the fact we have helped him along the way.

“You couldn’t meet a better kid than him.

“We all take a lot of satisfaction from helping him along on his footballing journey.”

More from Dundee FC

Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season
Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference…
Dens Park
Dundee v Celtic tickets - has the Hoops allocation been cut?
Lyall Cameron has scored five times for Dundee this season - here he enjoys his strike at Hearts.
Dundee braced for summer interest in star Lyall Cameron as boss Tony Docherty hails…
5
Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney unable to contain their joy. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: European dream is there for Dundee - it's up to them to…
Amadou Bakayoko enjoys his goal at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee keen to seal permanent deal for Amadou Bakayoko after successful loan spell
4
Focus has been on Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Has Dens Road drainage caused Dundee FC pitch problems?
14
Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Owen Beck named in PFA Scotland Team of the Year

Conversation