Dundee ‘love playing at home’ says Tony Docherty as he talks up Dens boost in St Mirren Euro showdown

Tony Docherty reckons home advantage could give Dundee the edge against St Mirren as they prepare for a Dens Park European showdown.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will be in the “driving seat” to finish in fifth place says the Dark Blues boss.

With that fifth place will come qualification for the UEFA Conference League next season.

If Dundee come away with victory, they will move one point ahead of the Buddies. Lose, however, and the gap will be five points with just three games to play.

“St Mirren are in pole position at the moment. We need to leapfrog them,” Docherty said.

“If we got into that position we’d be in the driving seat.

“But nothing will be decided on Saturday. It is an important game but we have another three games after it.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work over 33 games to get into the top six. You have to enjoy the top six but you have to make a good fist of it as well.

“Our training this week has been absolutely brilliant, everything you want – competitive, slightly aggressive but snarling.

“It’s a team I just feel is getting better.

“Saturday can’t come quick enough, certainly from what I’ve witnessed in the quality and standard of the training session.

“Very much looking forward to it.”

‘Love playing at home’

Docherty was delighted to get three home fixtures when the post-split calendar was released.

And even happier when one of those was against St Mirren as they aim to overhaul the Buddies in the table.

The three fixtures earlier in the season all went with home advantage.

Stephen Robinson’s side were deserving winners in both matches in Paisley while Dundee earned their biggest win of the season by beating the Buddies 4-0 at Dens.

Three of the last four Dundee wins have come at home while St Mirren have just one win on the road since the turn of the year.

For Docherty, the connection between his players and the fans at Dens Park will give his side an edge.

“The fixtures have been good but they’re only good if you perform. But to get three home games is fantastic because our home form has been really good,” the Dark Blues boss added.

“The previous game against St Mirren was one of our best performances of the season, we played particularly well.

“When we’ve gone down to them they’re very strong at home and we lost the two games, 2-0 and 2-1.

“So I was delighted (when the fixtures were revealed).

“And the players love playing at home, they’ve created an atmosphere and a synergy between the players and fans, and game by game it’s grown and grown.

“The most recent two games there, against Rangers and Celtic, you could see the effect the crowd has on the players.

“They love playing at home so that’s a big factor for us.”

Fan foundation

Meanwhile, Dundee have announced changes to the 1893 Foundation.

The original scheme was set up by two fans, Ross Day and Scott Roberts, to help raise funds for the club.

An evening with Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan took place for members on Monday.

Supporters have the choice of four different memberships from £10 per month to £100 per month, with each bringing a range of benefits.

A club statement said: “From today members will stop accruing points via the old model and instead be automatically moved over to the new seasonal incentive membership allowing members to receive more benefits across the season.

“We appreciate your patience whilst we upgrade the 1893 Foundation.”

More information can be found HERE.