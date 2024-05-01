VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help ‘forward-thinking’ Dark Blues

Tony Docherty says his Dundee players are “buzzing” at the news work will be carried out to fix the Dens Park pitch this summer.

The surface has come under criticism after a spate of postponements that led to a fine for the Dark Blues.

Earlier this week, Courier Sport revealed that Dundee will invest a “considerable” sum of money to overhaul the pitch in time for next season.

Docherty, who this week is celebrating his nomination for PFA manager of the year, said that a better surface will aid his team’s approach to matches.

Tony Docherty: Dundee is a forward-thinking club

“I would absolutely welcome that,” he said. “You’ve all witnessed the way we play: we’ve got a playing style that we want to get the ball down, we want to play.

“If we can play on the best pitch available then it’s in our interests.

“It’s a forward-thinking club and that fits in with my own ambitions.”

Dundee are preparing to host St Mirren this weekend as they look to leapfrog the Buddies with a win.

That would put Docherty’s men in the driving seat for fifth place and European football, though the Dee boss doesn’t think anything will be decided this weekend.

“There’s a real edge about us just now. It’s a huge game,” said Docherty.

“We’re looking forward to it and the fact that we’re at home is a bonus for us.”