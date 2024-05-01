VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help ‘forward-thinking’ Dark Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on how pitch fix will help ‘forward-thinking’ Dark Blues

The Dens Park manager is preparing his side for a huge match this weekend in the race for Europe.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been nominated for manager of the year. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has been nominated for manager of the year. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty says his Dundee players are “buzzing” at the news work will be carried out to fix the Dens Park pitch this summer.

The surface has come under criticism after a spate of postponements that led to a fine for the Dark Blues.

Earlier this week, Courier Sport revealed that Dundee will invest a “considerable” sum of money to overhaul the pitch in time for next season.

Dundee will carry out work on the Dens Park pitch this summer. Image: SNS.

Docherty, who this week is celebrating his nomination for PFA manager of the year, said that a better surface will aid his team’s approach to matches.

Tony Docherty: Dundee is a forward-thinking club

“I would absolutely welcome that,” he said. “You’ve all witnessed the way we play: we’ve got a playing style that we want to get the ball down, we want to play.

“If we can play on the best pitch available then it’s in our interests.

“It’s a forward-thinking club and that fits in with my own ambitions.”

Dundee are preparing to host St Mirren this weekend as they look to leapfrog the Buddies with a win.

That would put Docherty’s men in the driving seat for fifth place and European football, though the Dee boss doesn’t think anything will be decided this weekend.

“There’s a real edge about us just now. It’s a huge game,” said Docherty.

“We’re looking forward to it and the fact that we’re at home is a bonus for us.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in next season's Dundee derbies. Images: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee's European push and United's title win make it a GREAT time…
Lyall Cameron
Dundee star Lyall Cameron talks 'cross against your name' of being smaller player, role…
2
Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
GEORGE CRAN: Ambitious Dundee plans show it's a good time to be a Dee
5
Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plans to fix controversial Dens Park pitch revealed
7
Amadou Bakayoko
Forest Green reveal Dundee loan star Amadou Bakayoko contract status as Dundee United league-winner…
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals major demand on Dundee players as Dark Blues boss built squad
Tony Docherty's first season as a manager has been a roaring success
Tony Docherty lands major award nomination following superb Dundee debut season
Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee have used surprise-package tag to their advantage this season says Ricki Lamie as…
Dundee fans (L-R) Grant Anderson and John Iannetta. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How does Dundee deal with Old Firm traffic and what does that tell us…
Zach Robinson
Dundee loanee Zach Robinson to be released by AFC Wimbledon this summer

Conversation