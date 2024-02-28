Emergency services missed fatal bullet wound on murdered Aberfeldy dog walker

A post-mortem on the body of a man shot in Aberfeldy was not carried out until six days after he was found.

Brian Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area on February 17.

Police announced on Tuesday February 27 a murder inquiry had been launched.

A cordon is in place around the path where Mr Low was attacked, along with a forensics tent.

Several questions have been asked about why it took police so long to announce the murder inquiry, prompting them to explain a post-mortem was not carried out until almost a week after the death.

A police statement said Mr Low’s death “was initially assessed as being non-suspicious and medical-related, but following a medical examination it was established he had injuries consistent with being fatally shot”.

A two-doctor post-mortem was held on Friday and Mr Low’s family were informed on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Since criminality was established on Friday evening, the MITs have carried out a number of lines of enquiry and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive in this case.

“We are now turning to the public for information. Aberfeldy is a remote area with a close-knit community. Anything unusual would stand out.

“I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us. It could be vital to our investigation.”

‘Extremely concerning’

Local Area Commander Greg Burns advised anyone worried to speak to officers in the area.

“I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for a small, rural community but please be assured we are doing all we can to piece together the full circumstances and find whoever is responsible,” he added.

“High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

“We are working closely with the Major Investigation Team as part of our enquiries. This includes officers going door-to-door and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

An online portal has since been set up for people to pass on information regarding the murder.

Pete Wishart, MP for the area, has raised concerns about the timeline of events.

He said: “The sequence of events around the shooting in Aberfeldy are becoming quite bizarre and concerning.

“I will be seeking a clear explanation of events from police and emergency services.”

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that he has written to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland regarding the case.

He said: “I have today written to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland to seek answers on key questions in the handling of this case.

“It is vital that public assurance can be given on these issues.”

Tributes paid to Brian Low

Tributes have been paid to Mr Low, who had been employed by Edradynate Estate as a groundsman for over two decades.

Postman Jedd Burke described him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.