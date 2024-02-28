‘One of the nicest guys I ever met’: Postman’s tribute to Aberfeldy murder victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘One of the nicest guys I ever met’: Postman’s tribute to Aberfeldy murder victim

Jedd Burke says he "couldn't believe it" when police revealed Brian Low had been murdered in a shooting.

By Kieran Webster & Lindsey Hamilton
Postman Jedd Burke and the scene of Brian Low's murder near Aberfeldy Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Postman Jedd Burke and the scene of Brian Low's murder near Aberfeldy Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A postman has paid tribute to the victim of an Aberfeldy murder – describing him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.

Brian Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy on February 17.

Police confirmed on Tuesday they have launched a murder investigation.

Mr Low had worked as a groundsman at Edradynate Estate, a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Brian Low ‘was a nice, genuine guy’

Jedd Burke, 30, from Blairgowrie, delivers mail to houses near the scene of the shooting.

He told The Courier he believed Mr Low lived in a nearby cottage with his partner.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the postie said: “He was one of the nicest guys I ever met.

Jedd’s post van passes the police cordon on Wednesday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“He was brilliant. I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news.

“He walked a black dog and he was a nice, genuine guy.”

Residents in the town who knew Mr Low have also paid tribute.

One woman, who did not want to be named, told The Courier:  “Everyone is shocked.

“Brian was a nice, quiet man and it’s hard to take in what’s happened.

“What everyone is most upset about is that the news of the murder has only been made known 10 days after his death.

“It’s hard to comprehend that that has only come out now.”

Another woman who lives in Aberfeldy said: “I used to take my dog walking where Brian was shot – it’s a lovely, quiet spot.

“I have known him for a long time and it’s really hard to believe what’s happened.

“I really hope they get to the bottom of it soon.”

‘Most people in Aberfeldy are finding it difficult to comprehend’

Victor Clements, chairman of Aberfeldy Community Council, says the town is in shock.

He said: “It’s really hard to compute what has happened.

“I didn’t know Mr Low personally, but the passage of 10 days before it was discovered his death was murder is horrendous.

“Most people are finding it very difficult to comprehend and feelings are running very high.

The scene of the murder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This is a tragedy for his family and it has brought difficult attention to Aberfeldy but people here will pull together and support his family and provide any help we can.

“We will also, as the community group, work together to reassure locals – this is very difficult for everyone.”

Police have set up an online portal for people to pass on information about the Aberfeldy murder.

