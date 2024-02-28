‘One of the nicest guys I ever met’: Postman’s tribute to Aberfeldy murder victim

A postman has paid tribute to the victim of an Aberfeldy murder – describing him as “one of the nicest guys I ever met”.

Brian Low, 65, was shot dead as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy on February 17.

Police confirmed on Tuesday they have launched a murder investigation.

Mr Low had worked as a groundsman at Edradynate Estate, a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Brian Low ‘was a nice, genuine guy’

Jedd Burke, 30, from Blairgowrie, delivers mail to houses near the scene of the shooting.

He told The Courier he believed Mr Low lived in a nearby cottage with his partner.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the postie said: “He was one of the nicest guys I ever met.

“He was brilliant. I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news.

“He walked a black dog and he was a nice, genuine guy.”

Residents in the town who knew Mr Low have also paid tribute.

One woman, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “Everyone is shocked.

“Brian was a nice, quiet man and it’s hard to take in what’s happened.

“What everyone is most upset about is that the news of the murder has only been made known 10 days after his death.

“It’s hard to comprehend that that has only come out now.”

Another woman who lives in Aberfeldy said: “I used to take my dog walking where Brian was shot – it’s a lovely, quiet spot.

“I have known him for a long time and it’s really hard to believe what’s happened.

“I really hope they get to the bottom of it soon.”

‘Most people in Aberfeldy are finding it difficult to comprehend’

Victor Clements, chairman of Aberfeldy Community Council, says the town is in shock.

He said: “It’s really hard to compute what has happened.

“I didn’t know Mr Low personally, but the passage of 10 days before it was discovered his death was murder is horrendous.

“Most people are finding it very difficult to comprehend and feelings are running very high.

“This is a tragedy for his family and it has brought difficult attention to Aberfeldy but people here will pull together and support his family and provide any help we can.

“We will also, as the community group, work together to reassure locals – this is very difficult for everyone.”

Police have set up an online portal for people to pass on information about the Aberfeldy murder.