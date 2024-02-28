STEVE FINAN: Olympia is smoking gun exposing Dundee City Council incompetence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Olympia is smoking gun exposing Dundee City Council incompetence

"This is the starkest exposé of organisational incompetence I can remember in 45 years in local newspapers."

The Olympia is under the spotlight again. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

On Monday and Tuesday, damning articles about The Olympia debacle were published.

The reports were a superb example of journalism by Dale Haslam.

To wade through the horribly opaque 800 pages that Dundee City Council put online was a Herculean feat of forensic examination.

What Dale revealed is incredible – a litany of failures, inaction, squabbling and blame-passing.

And there are at least six meetings mentioned, but then no further reference to them.

Did they take place? What was decided? Who said what? Where are the minutes?

The council left in references to meetings, then never again mention the meetings – they couldn’t even do a proper job of hiding things!

Where are missing Olympia papers?

It’s a smoking gun. This is the starkest exposé of organisational incompetence I can remember in 45 years in local newspapers.

Dundee City Council, a direct question: where are the missing papers?

And you have no viable reason to redact all the things you’ve put black marker pens through.

Who do you think you are to hide public information from taxpayers?

Some blame has to fall on the management of the administration. There are standards for recording of meetings, which files can be redacted, which must be open to scrutiny.

The bounteously-paid bosses, in their North Lindsay Street ivory towers, aren’t they supposed to ensure the council is run properly and standards adhered to?

CEO Gregory Colgan: You are paid £160,000 to oversee, organise and manage. Why aren’t you doing that?

Gregory Colgan.

You preside over a chaotic circus that doesn’t file papers it is supposed to file, hides information it shouldn’t hide, and fails to publish minutes.

Are you up to the job, Gregory?

Then, in another superb coup for reporters, they actually get the First Minister on record as saying that, despite the evidence in the documentation – there is no need for an inquiry!

A smoking gun proving there is missing information, costs and losses going through the roof, and the Olympia – let’s not forget – is still not fully open, and Mr Yousaf doesn’t think anyone has to answer any questions.

Wow!

What happened to accountability and responsibility in this country?

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

Does anyone think he’d have said the same if Dundee had any other party forming the ruling group?

It is a tactical mistake to align yourself with such a position, Mr Yousaf.

Perhaps most ridiculous, most ludicrous, most comedic – we are now in the position that the First Minister has given comment on a Dundee domestic matter, while rank and file SNP city councillors never have.

If that’s not the wrong way round then nothing is!

Only John Alexander has talked about this, albeit not a word since this week’s revelations.

Councillors, how can you be taken seriously on any matter? Your party leader has publicly been giving attention to the problems at The Olympia but you have not?

From now on, councillors, when you give cheesy grins at city centre clean-up photo opportunities, Dundonians will think: why can they do that but can’t answer simple questions?

Is their only talent picking up litter?

Conversation