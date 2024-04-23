STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia probe must examine EVERYTHING – not just latest closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia probe must examine EVERYTHING – not just latest closure

"If this inquiry doesn’t encompass absolutely everything then none of you can ever again say a thing about Dundee without being laughed at."

An inquiry into the Olympia has been agreed. Image: DC Thomson
An inquiry into the Olympia has been agreed. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I watched the live stream of Dundee City Council’s governance committee debating an inquiry into the Olympia debacle.

I thought I’d strayed into an alternative universe, where up is down, black is white, and history is whatever you want it to be.

I have worries about the inquiry’s remit, but – first things first – there were aspects of Monday night’s meeting that cannot pass without comment.

In seconding leader John Alexander’s motion for an inquiry, SNP councillor Heather Anderson said of the Olympia: “We have sat in group meetings and expressed our frustrations, we have asked hundreds of questions about what has been happening.”

Then – I kid you not – with a straight face followed with: “It is important to be as open as possible”.

That deserves repetition: “Important! As open as possible!”

Councillor Heather Anderson.
Councillor Heather Anderson. Image: Mark Thomas

The only other SNP councillor to contribute was Siobhan Tolland, though she really only spoke up to attack the Labour group’s amendment asking to widen the scope.

She claimed: “We want a robust, objective, detailed inquiry . . . we’ve all got about three million questions we want answered.”

That’s also worth highlighting: “Three million questions”!

Have a look yourself at the video, from about one hour, nine minutes in.

Calls for Olympia answers come too late

Oh the irony of the SNP group demanding that the holy grail of truth be found!

Nor shall their swords sleep in their hands till they have built the new Jerusalem of an open, robust, objective inquiry.

Where was all this brave talk last year?

SNP group, when did you first inform your constituents of this burning desire for truth, justice, and the importance of being as open as possible?

During the two-year closure did any of you (apart from John Alexander saying “no skeletons in the closet”) speak up about the Olympia?

None of you said a thing. None of you put your head above the parapet. You didn’t seem to have noticed it was closed.

Now you’re trying to look like crusaders of virtue? The hypocrisy is breath-taking.

Steve Finan.
Steve Finan.

Councillors, if you’d been campaigning for an inquiry – since 6.1 million reasons made it starkly obvious one was needed – you’d have had the whole city behind you.

But you did the opposite. You deflected, you hid, you ignored questions you now claim are vitally important.

Do you really think paper warriors, full of self-righteous sound and fury but arriving after the battle is over, will fool anyone?

What really happened was you put party loyalty miles in front of loyalty to voters.

You didn’t give a damn about Dundee kids being taught to swim, you cared only for marching in step with your cronies.

When the people really needed you, you cowered away.

Surely Dundee can do better? Surely there are candidates with a strand of moral fibre, the faintest spark of fire in the belly, the remotest sense of responsibility to constituents?

People with the guts to speak up when speaking up should be done.

And take fair warning. If this inquiry doesn’t encompass absolutely everything, from conception of the Olympia plan to the present day, then none of you can ever again say a thing about Dundee without being laughed at.

More from Comment

The new sculpture in Broughty Ferry.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry sculpture was missed chance to support Dundee talent
4
The current Magdalen Green footbridge.
STEVE FINAN: Will Magdalen Green bridge become latest smoke and mirrors 'consultation'?
10
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (centre, left), alongside other MSPs, at Holyrood after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Assisted dying bill is dangerously misguided path disguised as dignified exit
4
Wind turbines pre-assemble at Port of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll…
11
Monifieth High School is on the border of Dundee and Angus.
STEVE FINAN: Merge Dundee and Angus education and put the money saved into classrooms…
11
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services
4
Steven Donaldson's parents, Pam and Bill, at his memorial in Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Image: DC Thomson
LINDSEY HAMILTON: I was born and raised in Kirriemuir, the Wee Red Toon will…
The Scottish Government must act urgently. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: NHS budget crisis risks the future of our health service
Police Scotland say no evidence lost in Brian Low murder
COURIER OPINION: New low for Police Scotland as time and trust lost over Aberfeldy…
An inquiry into the Olympia has been agreed. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia revelations show Dundee City Council's incompetence
3

Conversation