Drivers face 17-mile journey between Blairgowrie and Rattray during roadworks

The project requires a 24-hour road closure.

By Stephen Eighteen
Rattray High Street junction with Balmoral Road
The Rattray High Street junction with Balmoral Road. Image: Google Street View

Drivers face a 17-mile diversion during roadworks on Rattray High Street.

The A926 will be shut for resurfacing between Hatton Road and Balmoral Road (the A93) from Thursday, April 25 for around one week.

It means that drivers travelling between Blairgowrie and neighbouring Rattray will be diverted via the roads to Alyth, Meigle and Coupar Angus – a distance of around 17 miles.

Diversion during roadworks on Rattray High Street.
The diversion route is in green. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

A Perth and Kinross Council statement said the roadworks are “essential”.

It added: “The works are weather dependent and there may be delays.

“As they involve significant repairs to the road structure, a 24-hour road closure will be in place with parking and loading suspended for the duration to ensure works are carried out safely & efficiently.

“The official diversion route during the works is via the A926, Alyth, B954, Meigle, A94, Coupar Angus and the A923 Blairgowrie, and vice versa.

“Vehicle access to properties/businesses within the works area will be maintained when works allow, and it is safe to do so.

“However, some delays should be anticipated. Pedestrian and emergency service vehicle access will be maintained throughout.

“We would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their co-operation during the works and also apologise for any inconvenience and disruption at that time.”

