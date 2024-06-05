STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee – if it ever happens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee – if it ever happens

"If it is to be done, then that HQ should be in Dundee."

Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
By Steve Finan

Keir Starmer is promising to establish a company, GB Energy, with an £8.3 billion capitalisation.

It is to be headquartered in Scotland.

That HQ, and those billions, should be in Dundee.

Yes – I am aware of the criticisms of the GB Energy idea. I’ve taken time to read widely.

I’ve explored the arguments for and against.

Thanks very much for pointing them out, but I’ve already digested them.

And I know it’s an election promise, so probably has a 10% chance of actually happening. And we don’t know who’ll win the election. And no, I’m not sure I trust Starmer either.

My stance is simple and pragmatic.

If it is to be done.

If this is going through regardless of arguments against.

If it ever clears the obstacles in its path.

If it’s going to have an HQ in Scotland – then that HQ should be in Dundee.

John Alexander, you are the council leader – now more than ever before is the time to actually lead.

Start today. Get a prospectus prepared. Point out Dundee is the prime location close to so many windfarms.

Seagreen wind farm.
Installation of the final turbine at Seagreen, off the coast of Angus. Image: SSE Renewables

Be pre-emptive, be energetic, be aggressive – it’s time to fulfil your (so far empty) promise to kick down doors.

Every member of every party on the council – get behind John. Put political differences aside, speak with one voice.

Labour councillors especially – make strident, and public, demands upon your party all the way up the line. Don’t take no for an answer.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Whoever the new MPs are, and our existing MSPs – I expect you to be charging forward in the vanguard of the campaign.

If you’d argue against this because it’s not your party’s idea, you’re arguing against a prosperous Dundee. I expect you to put city before party.

City planners – earmark where an HQ could be sited and plot ways to rapidly put further infrastructure in place as required.

Put GB Energy HQ in Dundee

Businesses, chamber of commerce – I expect ideas to quickly establish supply chains.

Investment companies – you’ll already have £ signs in your eyes.

Schools, universities, training establishments – how will you create a bespoke local talent pool?

Union leaders – I expect you to pave the way to a dynamic, willing (and well-paid) workforce. Starmer’s promise was “a huge number of skilled jobs”. Hold him to that.

DC Thomson – a media campaign, please.

Dundonians – I don’t care which political party you favour, I’m not interested in your thoughts on independence or the union. This is solely about Dundee.

So fully, enthusiastically, and loudly support it. Once we have the high-flying careers we can all drive our top-of-the-range Teslas to a meeting to discuss the rights and wrongs.

Too often Dundee has been ignored. Too often Dundee has been dealt a bad hand by Holyrood and Westminster.

Glasgow and Aberdeen got £80m investment zone status last year. This time, surely, it’s our turn.

If there is to be billions of pounds of investment, top quality jobs, and industrial clout – I don’t care how it is done or who’s doing it, get it in Dundee.

More from Comment

Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
Keir Starmer is likely to be the next Prime Minister.
JIM SPENCE: Labour must not see compromise as betrayal
First Minister John Swinney says his leadership will involve less talking and more listening. Image: DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Election campaign will show if John Swinney is really listening
Chris Ferguson, who worked in local news for 40 years. Image: DC Thomson
The Courier's tribute to Chris Ferguson, a guiding light for journalism
3
Dave Munro outside Bells Sports Centre.
JACK MCKEOWN: Perthshire's First Minister John Swinney should save Bell's Sports Centre
Seagreen wind farm, off the Angus coast.
FATIMA IFTIKHAR: The human toll of Scotland's climate dilemma
Nine youths were charged after a riot in Broughty Ferry.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry rioters need threat of real punishment
14
Government funding for Men's Sheds was put at risk. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: Men's Shed funding cut threat shows it's time to stand up for…
8
Protests at Perth College UHI.
AILEEN LEES: Perth College cuts leaving students and staff in despair
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said police are being called to non-criminal mental health incidents. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Pressure on mental health support services is at tipping point

Conversation