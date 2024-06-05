STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee – if it ever happens

Keir Starmer is promising to establish a company, GB Energy, with an £8.3 billion capitalisation.

It is to be headquartered in Scotland.

That HQ, and those billions, should be in Dundee.

Yes – I am aware of the criticisms of the GB Energy idea. I’ve taken time to read widely.

I’ve explored the arguments for and against.

Thanks very much for pointing them out, but I’ve already digested them.

And I know it’s an election promise, so probably has a 10% chance of actually happening. And we don’t know who’ll win the election. And no, I’m not sure I trust Starmer either.

My stance is simple and pragmatic.

If it is to be done.

If this is going through regardless of arguments against.

If it ever clears the obstacles in its path.

If it’s going to have an HQ in Scotland – then that HQ should be in Dundee.

John Alexander, you are the council leader – now more than ever before is the time to actually lead.

Start today. Get a prospectus prepared. Point out Dundee is the prime location close to so many windfarms.

Be pre-emptive, be energetic, be aggressive – it’s time to fulfil your (so far empty) promise to kick down doors.

Every member of every party on the council – get behind John. Put political differences aside, speak with one voice.

Labour councillors especially – make strident, and public, demands upon your party all the way up the line. Don’t take no for an answer.

Whoever the new MPs are, and our existing MSPs – I expect you to be charging forward in the vanguard of the campaign.

If you’d argue against this because it’s not your party’s idea, you’re arguing against a prosperous Dundee. I expect you to put city before party.

City planners – earmark where an HQ could be sited and plot ways to rapidly put further infrastructure in place as required.

Put GB Energy HQ in Dundee

Businesses, chamber of commerce – I expect ideas to quickly establish supply chains.

Investment companies – you’ll already have £ signs in your eyes.

Schools, universities, training establishments – how will you create a bespoke local talent pool?

Union leaders – I expect you to pave the way to a dynamic, willing (and well-paid) workforce. Starmer’s promise was “a huge number of skilled jobs”. Hold him to that.

DC Thomson – a media campaign, please.

Dundonians – I don’t care which political party you favour, I’m not interested in your thoughts on independence or the union. This is solely about Dundee.

So fully, enthusiastically, and loudly support it. Once we have the high-flying careers we can all drive our top-of-the-range Teslas to a meeting to discuss the rights and wrongs.

Too often Dundee has been ignored. Too often Dundee has been dealt a bad hand by Holyrood and Westminster.

Glasgow and Aberdeen got £80m investment zone status last year. This time, surely, it’s our turn.

If there is to be billions of pounds of investment, top quality jobs, and industrial clout – I don’t care how it is done or who’s doing it, get it in Dundee.