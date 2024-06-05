Police rape threat clubber from Dundee won’t go on Register, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police rape threat clubber from Dundee won’t go on Register, court rules

Ryan McLaughlin made vile threats to officers but there was no 'underlying deviance'.

By Jamie Buchan
Perth Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.

A thug from Dundee who threatened to rape a female police officer will not be placed on the Sex Offenders Register, a court has ruled.

Ryan McLaughlin was arrested for shouting racist abuse at an African man outside the Ice Factory nightclub in Perth.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said at about 3.25am, Shore Road was busy with clubbers streaming out of the nightspot.

“Mr McLaughlin approached a group of people leaving the Ice Factory.

“Without provocation, he directed comments at the complainer, calling him a ‘black c***’ and a ‘black b******.’

“Police arrived a short time later and witnesses pointed the accused out to them.”

Ice Factory, Perth
McLaughlin made racist comments outside the Ice Factory, Perth.

McLaughlin, 25, was loaded into the back of a police van.

En route to Dundee HQ, he was heard telling a female police officer: “I’m going to find you and rape you.”

He added: “When I get out of this van, I’m going to rape you.”

Mr McKenzie said: “There were also threats made to harm her family.”

Mixed medication with booze

McLaughlin, of Bonnybank Road, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner and behaving in a threatening or abusive way on October 15 2023.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, argued his client should not be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

“Mr McLaughlin reacted poorly to a situation.

“But there is no suggestion that there is a significant underlying deviance or conduct that would require additional monitoring.”

tayside dundee fife police sexual
The rape comments were made as McLaughlin was driven to police HQ in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The court heard McLaughlin was assaulted in June and had been taking painkillers regularly since.

“This was his first night out since his assault,” Mr Sinclair said.

“He had far too much to drink, mixed with his medication, and his mouth ran away with him.

“He allowed his filter to be ineffective and he said these highly offensive remarks.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told McLaughlin: “Given the circumstances and the context, I don’t consider that there is a significant sexual element to this offence.”

She deferred sentence to June 25 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

