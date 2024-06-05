Police rape threat clubber from Dundee won’t go on Register, court rules

A thug from Dundee who threatened to rape a female police officer will not be placed on the Sex Offenders Register, a court has ruled.

Ryan McLaughlin was arrested for shouting racist abuse at an African man outside the Ice Factory nightclub in Perth.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said at about 3.25am, Shore Road was busy with clubbers streaming out of the nightspot.

“Mr McLaughlin approached a group of people leaving the Ice Factory.

“Without provocation, he directed comments at the complainer, calling him a ‘black c***’ and a ‘black b******.’

“Police arrived a short time later and witnesses pointed the accused out to them.”

McLaughlin, 25, was loaded into the back of a police van.

En route to Dundee HQ, he was heard telling a female police officer: “I’m going to find you and rape you.”

He added: “When I get out of this van, I’m going to rape you.”

Mr McKenzie said: “There were also threats made to harm her family.”

Mixed medication with booze

McLaughlin, of Bonnybank Road, Dundee, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner and behaving in a threatening or abusive way on October 15 2023.

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, argued his client should not be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

“Mr McLaughlin reacted poorly to a situation.

“But there is no suggestion that there is a significant underlying deviance or conduct that would require additional monitoring.”

The court heard McLaughlin was assaulted in June and had been taking painkillers regularly since.

“This was his first night out since his assault,” Mr Sinclair said.

“He had far too much to drink, mixed with his medication, and his mouth ran away with him.

“He allowed his filter to be ineffective and he said these highly offensive remarks.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told McLaughlin: “Given the circumstances and the context, I don’t consider that there is a significant sexual element to this offence.”

She deferred sentence to June 25 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

