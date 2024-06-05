Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?

Current authority second-in-command Mark Armstrong is about to retire from the six-figure Angus Council role.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Cash-strapped Angus Council may look at dropping its depute chief executive role to slash nearly £130,000 from the authority payroll.

Mark Armstrong, the council’s current second-in-command, is about to retire.

He is a leading figure in the senior management team whose total yearly wage bill topped a million pounds in 2023.

Only chief executive Kathryn Lindsay is a higher earner – at £145,789.

The council confirmed Mr Armstrong will retire at the end of July.

But as elected members wished him well in his forthcoming retirement, Ms Lindsay would not be drawn on any plans for a successor.

The depute’s role came under the spotlight during a policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.

Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig raised the question as members considered the council’s 2022/23 revenue budget which included pay award implications.

He said: “The pay award is an ongoing thing.

Forfar councillor Ross Greig
Forfar councillor Ross Greig raised the issue in the town chamber. Image: Angus Council

“However at the time we weren’t aware the depute chief executive was going to be stepping down to enjoy his retirement, in which we wish him well.

“Is there going to be a cost saving or is the intention to recruit a replacement for Mr Armstrong, in which case there would be no saving?”

Ms Lindsay told him: “Consideration of the senior leadership team is a matter for us still to discuss.

“We are however mindful of the wider budgetary situation for the council.”

Who is paid what at the top level of Angus Council?

Council accounts for 2022/23 confirm Kathryn Lindsay as the authority’s top earner on the £145k-plus salary.

She succeeded Margo Williamson in the figurehead role last year.

Ms Lindsay was previously director of children, families and justice, and the council’s chief social work officer.

Mr Armstrong had been tipped within the council to be a lead runner for the top spot.

He was appointed depute chief executive in 2019 during the last senior management shake-up.

At that time the council said it would save £31,000 a year in management costs.

Finance director Mr Lorimer’s salary is £105k.

And seven other council directors earn a six-figure salary each year.

The chief executive of arms’ length leisure trust Angus Alive also receives a £101k wage.

