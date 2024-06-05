Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?

Cash-strapped Angus Council may look at dropping its depute chief executive role to slash nearly £130,000 from the authority payroll.

Mark Armstrong, the council’s current second-in-command, is about to retire.

He is a leading figure in the senior management team whose total yearly wage bill topped a million pounds in 2023.

Only chief executive Kathryn Lindsay is a higher earner – at £145,789.

The council confirmed Mr Armstrong will retire at the end of July.

But as elected members wished him well in his forthcoming retirement, Ms Lindsay would not be drawn on any plans for a successor.

The depute’s role came under the spotlight during a policy and resources committee meeting on Tuesday.

Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig raised the question as members considered the council’s 2022/23 revenue budget which included pay award implications.

He said: “The pay award is an ongoing thing.

“However at the time we weren’t aware the depute chief executive was going to be stepping down to enjoy his retirement, in which we wish him well.

“Is there going to be a cost saving or is the intention to recruit a replacement for Mr Armstrong, in which case there would be no saving?”

Ms Lindsay told him: “Consideration of the senior leadership team is a matter for us still to discuss.

“We are however mindful of the wider budgetary situation for the council.”

Who is paid what at the top level of Angus Council?

Council accounts for 2022/23 confirm Kathryn Lindsay as the authority’s top earner on the £145k-plus salary.

She succeeded Margo Williamson in the figurehead role last year.

Ms Lindsay was previously director of children, families and justice, and the council’s chief social work officer.

Mr Armstrong had been tipped within the council to be a lead runner for the top spot.

He was appointed depute chief executive in 2019 during the last senior management shake-up.

At that time the council said it would save £31,000 a year in management costs.

Finance director Mr Lorimer’s salary is £105k.

And seven other council directors earn a six-figure salary each year.

The chief executive of arms’ length leisure trust Angus Alive also receives a £101k wage.