Angus Council announces new chief executive

Kathryn Lindsay has been elevated from her current position of children's services and social work chief to the £128,000-a-year lead role.

By Graham Brown
Kathryn Lindsay has been appointed as the council's CEO. Image: Angus Council
Kathryn Lindsay has been appointed as the council's CEO. Image: Angus Council

Angus Council’s current children’s director is to take up the role of authority chief executive.

Kathryn Lindsay will succeed Margo Williamson in the £128,000-a-year post.

Ms Lindsay is the council’s Director of Children, Families and Justice and Chief Social Work Officer.

She said she was “hugely honoured” by the appointment.

“I am confident that united by our shared values and commitment, we will work together to make Angus the best place to live, work and visit,” said Ms Lindsay.

“I am extremely fortunate to be supported by inspiring and trusted colleagues across the organisation and that gives me continued hope in these challenging times across the public sector, for our communities and our colleagues.

“Building on Margo’s legacy of change, I am keen for us to listen and learn from each other and our communities, knowing that by working together, we can deliver a better and fairer life for the people of Angus.”

Kathryn has been with Angus Council since 2015, when she started as senior service manager for children, families and justice.

The exact date for her taking up the role has yet to be confirmed.

Council’s first female CEO

In August, Margo Williamson announced her intention to retire from the top job.

She was South Ayrshire Council’s education chief before joining the senior management team in Angus in 2013.

Margo Williamson.
Margo Williamson is stepping down as Angus chief executive.

Mrs Williamson became the council’s first female chief executive in 2017.

Council leader Cllr Beth Whiteside said: “We are delighted that Kathryn has accepted the post of CEO of Angus Council as she brings with her a wealth of experience working in Angus and knows the unique opportunities we have and the challenges we face.

“She was selected from a very strong field of candidates.

“But we felt her people-centred approach was the best for the council at this very challenging time with internal budget pressures, the cost-of-living crisis and the recovery from Storm Babet to cope with, amongst all the usual issues of running as diverse an organisation as a council.

“We wish Kathryn all the very best in her new role and I look forward to working with her going forward.“

 

 

