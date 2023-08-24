Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson to step down

Margo Williamson told councillors on Thursday she plans to retire from the £128,000-a-year top job on Angus Council she has held since 2017.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson. Image: DC Thomson
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson is to step down.

She announced her plan to retire from the authority’s top role to councillors on Thursday.

Mrs Williamson came to Angus in 2013.

Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson
Mrs Williamson will stay on in post until a successor is found. Image: Angus Council

She was head of education at South Ayrshire Council and took up the newly created post of strategic director of people under then chief executive Richard Stiff.

Her arrival followed a major shake-up of the senior management structure which cut the number of top directors in the council.

First female Angus Council chief executive

Then, in 2017, Mrs Williamson was elevated from within to the £128,000-a-year lead role.

She was the council’s first female chief executive.

Her retirement will bring the curtain down on a 30-year career in public service.

She started her career as a teacher and has served as a programme director with the Scottish Government and as a senior lecturer with Dundee University.

Margo, 60, now plans to commit more of her time to her roles with Columba 1400 and as vice-chair of Dundee and Angus College Board, and being a wife, mum and granny.

As returning officer for Angus, she has overseen two general elections, Scottish and local government elections.

Margo Williamson Angus Council CEO
Mrs Williamson in the returning officer role at the Scottish election count in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Margo was one of the Tayside CEOs to negotiate and initiate the delivery of the £150m Tay Cities Regional Deal.

She led the council through the massive challenge of Covid 19.

Last September, Margo presided over Operation Unicorn, ensuring the safe passage of the late Queen Elizabeth through Angus following the monarch’s death at Balmoral.

Praise from council leader and predecessor

During her time in Angus, she has worked alongside four political leaders – Iain Gaul and Beth Whiteside of the SNP and Independents Bob Myles and David Fairweather.

Current leader Beth Whiteside said: “As an elected member in the last council session and now as leader for over a year, I have always found Margo to be supportive, approachable, encouraging and greatly value the sage advice and wise counsel Margo has given me.

“I am delighted she is now going to focus on time for herself and her family.

“She will be hugely missed.”

Margo Williamson Angus Council
Speaking at the opening of the new Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Her predecessor, Arbroath Independent David Fairweather, who was coalition administration leader from 2018 to 2022 added: “I enjoyed a close working relationship with Margo while I was leader, and she was incredibly supportive to me at that time.

“The best value report Angus Council received last year covering the duration of her tenure with my administration was one of the best ever written in Scotland, highlighting the ‘impressive pace of improvement since 2016’ under Margo’s leadership.

“It also praised her close working relationship with elected members in Angus.”

Plans to appoint her successor will start immediately.

Margo has agreed to stay until the new chief executive can take up the post.

Conversation