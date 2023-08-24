Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape

Cameron Whitley was admonished in the sheriff court last year after a stalking offence.

By James Mulholland
Cameron Whitley.
A convicted stalker from Fife who preyed on an intoxicated woman he “barely knew” has been jailed for rape.

Cameron Whitley, 29, sexually assaulted the female at a house in Leven in September 2019.

He had met the woman for the first time on a night out when he got in a taxi with her in the hours leading up to the attack.

He denied any wrongdoing but a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Whitley, of Sycamore Avenue, Methil, guilty of rape.

Following conviction, prosecutor Alan Cameron revealed Whitley had a previous conviction for stalking.

Judge Lord Weir remanded him in custody and called for a background report.

Stalking case

In February 2022, Whitley was admonished by a sheriff at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after bombarding his ex-partner with 500 text messages in just 12 days, between October 9 and 21 2021.

He blamed a speech-to-text function on his phone.

He also called the woman 111 times, leaving multiple voicemails.

He pled guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of conduct that caused the woman alarm at an address in Buckhaven between October 9 and 21.

Defence solicitor Martin Maguire said due to his dyslexia, Whitley used a voice-to-text app to write his text messages but this caused the texts to be sent a paragraph at a time, making them more excessive than they would otherwise have seemed.

Preyed on rape victim

In his closing speech to jurors in the rape case, prosecutor Alan Cameron said the circumstances surrounding the assault showed Whitley preyed on the female.

“They hadn’t met until they had got into a taxi.

“The accused’s intention was to have sex with a woman who he barely knew and didn’t have any interaction with.

“I say his behaviour is conclusive of rape and I say to you to find him guilty.”

Whitley will be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on October 3 2023.

