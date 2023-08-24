Graeme Jones: Ex-St Johnstone striker talks up Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke and plans McDiarmid return to watch him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graeme Jones: Ex-St Johnstone striker talks up Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke and plans McDiarmid return to watch him

The young midfielder has arrived in Perth on a season-long loan.

By Eric Nicolson
Graeme Jones believes Jay Turner-Cooke will be a St Johnstone success.
Graeme Jones believes Jay Turner-Cooke will be a St Johnstone success. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.

Newcastle United assistant manager, Graeme Jones, believes St Johnstone and Jay Turner-Cooke will be the perfect fit.

And Eddie Howe’s right-hand man is hoping to “kill two birds with one stone” and watch the St James’ Park starlet on his old Perth stomping ground.

Jones played for Saints between 1999 and 2002 before going to the top of the game in the coaching world alongside Roberto Martinez and now at his home-town club with Howe.

He has worked closely with Turner-Cooke, who has signed a one-year loan deal, over the summer as the 19-year-old propelled himself to the fringes of the first team picture with Newcastle.

And seeing Saints get the benefit of the midfielder making the next big step on his career ladder will be a double win for Jones.

Graeme Jones with Eddie Howe.
Graeme Jones with Eddie Howe. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on how Jay gets on,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’d love nothing more than to kill two birds with one stone and come up to see him play.

“I think I’ve only been back to Perth once since I left.

“I’d make sure I had a little look around Huntingtowerfield again, where we used to stay.

“How quickly time flies – Jay wasn’t born when I was playing for St Johnstone!

“We obviously hope he does really well to take the next step and it will be a double win for me if he helps St Johnstone in doing so.

“I’ve got so many happy memories from my time at the club.”

‘Great left foot’

Jones revealed that Saints have got themselves a “clinical” finisher who can play in several midfield positions.

“He’s got a great left foot and a goal in him,” said the 53-year-old.

“Technically, he’s a very capable player.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who can play as an eight, on the left or the right, cutting in on his left foot.

“His finish to win the game for us at Gateshead in pre-season after we were 2-0 down was excellent.

“He’s a player who, when he gets a chance it’s in the back of the net – you don’t hope, you expect.

“He’s clinical.”

USA chance

Jones added: “He came on as a sub in America against Brighton and Chelsea.

“I like Jay. He’s a good footballer.

“He’s had his first loan at Tranmere.

“You can see he’s come back a better player for it and you often find that a young player is more ready when it comes to his second loan.

“He’s certainly never let himself down with us, that’s for sure.

“I think this is a really good move for him.”

Graeme Jones in action at Ibrox in 2000. Image: SNS.

Jones, who finished his playing career with Clyde and Hamilton, is more than happy to talk-up the game north of the border.

“Nobody needs to tell me about Scottish football,” he said.

“It’s been such a big part of my life.

“It’s a very competitive league and a great standard for a young player.

“The quality was very high when I played but it’s still a good level.

“I’ll always promote Scottish football – I mean that sincerely.”

