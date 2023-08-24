Graeme Jones: Ex-St Johnstone striker talks up Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke and plans McDiarmid return to watch him

Newcastle United assistant manager, Graeme Jones, believes St Johnstone and Jay Turner-Cooke will be the perfect fit.

And Eddie Howe’s right-hand man is hoping to “kill two birds with one stone” and watch the St James’ Park starlet on his old Perth stomping ground.

Jones played for Saints between 1999 and 2002 before going to the top of the game in the coaching world alongside Roberto Martinez and now at his home-town club with Howe.

He has worked closely with Turner-Cooke, who has signed a one-year loan deal, over the summer as the 19-year-old propelled himself to the fringes of the first team picture with Newcastle.

And seeing Saints get the benefit of the midfielder making the next big step on his career ladder will be a double win for Jones.

“I’ll certainly be keeping a close eye on how Jay gets on,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’d love nothing more than to kill two birds with one stone and come up to see him play.

“I think I’ve only been back to Perth once since I left.

“I’d make sure I had a little look around Huntingtowerfield again, where we used to stay.

“How quickly time flies – Jay wasn’t born when I was playing for St Johnstone!

“We obviously hope he does really well to take the next step and it will be a double win for me if he helps St Johnstone in doing so.

“I’ve got so many happy memories from my time at the club.”

‘Great left foot’

Jones revealed that Saints have got themselves a “clinical” finisher who can play in several midfield positions.

“He’s got a great left foot and a goal in him,” said the 53-year-old.

“Technically, he’s a very capable player.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who can play as an eight, on the left or the right, cutting in on his left foot.

“His finish to win the game for us at Gateshead in pre-season after we were 2-0 down was excellent.

“He’s a player who, when he gets a chance it’s in the back of the net – you don’t hope, you expect.

“He’s clinical.”

USA chance

Jones added: “He came on as a sub in America against Brighton and Chelsea.

“I like Jay. He’s a good footballer.

“He’s had his first loan at Tranmere.

“You can see he’s come back a better player for it and you often find that a young player is more ready when it comes to his second loan.

“He’s certainly never let himself down with us, that’s for sure.

“I think this is a really good move for him.”

Jones, who finished his playing career with Clyde and Hamilton, is more than happy to talk-up the game north of the border.

“Nobody needs to tell me about Scottish football,” he said.

“It’s been such a big part of my life.

“It’s a very competitive league and a great standard for a young player.

“The quality was very high when I played but it’s still a good level.

“I’ll always promote Scottish football – I mean that sincerely.”