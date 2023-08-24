St Johnstone confirm Jay Turner-Cooke loan from Newcastle United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone confirm Jay Turner-Cooke loan from Newcastle United

Teenage prospect has joined Perth midfield ranks.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone loan signing Jay Turner-Cooke. Image: Graeme Hart.
St Johnstone loan signing Jay Turner-Cooke. Image: Graeme Hart.

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United starlet Jay Turner-Cooke on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old midfielder will go straight into Saints boss Steven MacLean’s squad for Saturday’s trip to face champions Celtic.

Turner-Cooke was involved with Newcastle’s first team squad over the summer, travelling with Eddie Howe’s side on their pre-season trip to the USA, and previously spent time on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

It is hoped the teen loan star can fulfil the ‘box-to-box’ midfield role at McDiarmid Park.

Turner-Cooke told Saints TV: “I’m buzzing to get the deal done as quickly as it has been. It means I can settle in this week with the lads and prepare for a huge game on Saturday.

“St Johnstone is a big club playing in a big league, I feel like this is the perfect step for my career to progress.

“I am looking forward to working hard to ensure that happens.

“I have watched some Scottish football but not loads of it, so I will be learning along the way.

“I do know how hard a test matches against Celtic and Rangers are, we will be working hard this week to prepare for it.

“I came on for Newcastle against Chelsea in pre-season this summer in front of 70,000 fans, so I will be using that experience for Saturday’s trip to Celtic.

“I am here to get my head down, work hard and hopefully play as many games as possible. I know I will need to fight for my place but healthy competition can only make you a better player.

“I like to get on the ball and make things happen. I will be looking to get a lot of assists this year and also chip in with a few goals along the way.

“I prefer to play in a number 8 role or as a 10.”

Turner-Cooke, who will wear the number 27 shirt in Perth, becomes St Johnstone’s ninth signing of the summer, with further arrivals expected.

Conversation