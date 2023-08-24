St Johnstone confirm Jay Turner-Cooke loan from Newcastle United

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United starlet Jay Turner-Cooke on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old midfielder will go straight into Saints boss Steven MacLean’s squad for Saturday’s trip to face champions Celtic.

Turner-Cooke was involved with Newcastle’s first team squad over the summer, travelling with Eddie Howe’s side on their pre-season trip to the USA, and previously spent time on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

It is hoped the teen loan star can fulfil the ‘box-to-box’ midfield role at McDiarmid Park.

Saints are delighted to announce the signing of Jay Turner-Cooke on a season loan from Newcastle United subject to clearance. Welcome to McDiarmid Park Jay!💙 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 24, 2023

Turner-Cooke told Saints TV: “I’m buzzing to get the deal done as quickly as it has been. It means I can settle in this week with the lads and prepare for a huge game on Saturday.

“St Johnstone is a big club playing in a big league, I feel like this is the perfect step for my career to progress.

“I am looking forward to working hard to ensure that happens.

“I have watched some Scottish football but not loads of it, so I will be learning along the way.

“I do know how hard a test matches against Celtic and Rangers are, we will be working hard this week to prepare for it.

💪 Good luck for the season, @Jayturnercooke7! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 24, 2023

“I came on for Newcastle against Chelsea in pre-season this summer in front of 70,000 fans, so I will be using that experience for Saturday’s trip to Celtic.

“I am here to get my head down, work hard and hopefully play as many games as possible. I know I will need to fight for my place but healthy competition can only make you a better player.

“I like to get on the ball and make things happen. I will be looking to get a lot of assists this year and also chip in with a few goals along the way.

“I prefer to play in a number 8 role or as a 10.”

Turner-Cooke, who will wear the number 27 shirt in Perth, becomes St Johnstone’s ninth signing of the summer, with further arrivals expected.