PODCAST: St Johnstone had to take transfer gamble and is a Mathew Cudjoe contract saga brewing at Dundee United?

St Johnstone are catching Dundee up with their summer signings, as the double figures mark looms large.

And they may even end up going past their Tayside rivals by the time the window shuts.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the acceleration of Saints’ recruitment drive and come to the conclusion that manager Steven MacLean has had no choice but to make a transfer gamble.

Also on the agenda is Dundee’s big chance to take advantage of Hearts’ European schedule.

And is a contract issue brewing with Mathew Cudjoe at Tannadice?

