Sven Sprangler to return to St Johnstone THIS WEEK in big boost for Perth club, as Craig Levein gives Adama Sidibeh injury update

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is due to return to Scotland later this week and has a strong chance of playing a part in the Perth club’s Premiership survival battle.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for over six weeks, after injuring his medial knee ligament at Celtic Park.

It was initially feared that an operation would be required but a second scan revealed a rehabilitation programme would suffice.

Sprangler has diligently completed that in Austria, updating the Saints medical team as he progresses.

And he is now ready to come back to McDiarmid Park, at which point manager Craig Levein will decide when to include him again in a match-day squad.

“Sven is due back with us at the tail end of this week,” said Levein.

“He’s been sending all his medical reports over while he’s been doing his rehab in Austria.

“He’ll be in good nick.

“He’s been doing some cardio work as well as getting treatment.

“I’ll look at the data and speak to Sven to gauge where’s he’s at.

“He’s an experienced player, who knows his body.

“That’s even more important than what the data says.

“It took him a while to get in the team but he was doing well for us once he got his chance.

“He’s the one who plays that defensive role better than anybody else.

“So it will be great to have him back.”

Adama Sidibeh on the mend

Meanwhile, there was further good news on the injury front.

On Saturday evening, Adama Sidibeh left McDiarmid in a protective boot after hurting his ankle against Hibs.

But the damage isn’t serious and he could even feature at Pittodrie this weekend.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be alright for Saturday but we don’t know for sure yet,” said Levein.

“There’s still a bit of swelling.

“It will be about dealing with the pain because it’s not really bad.

“He’s out of the boot and is weight-bearing, which is a good sign.

“I think he did it when he closed the goalie down and blocked his clearance.

“We’ll just have to wait and see but he’s not ruled out for Aberdeen.

“He’s not going to be out for the rest of the season, that’s for sure.”

Levein added: “I know Cammy (MacPherson) and Drey (Wright) aren’t yet up at the levels they’d want to be at but we got them on the pitch last weekend.

“Dare (Olufunwa) is still a wee bit off it but he’s available. It’s good to have another defensive option.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) trained today. These guys will all be useful for us.”