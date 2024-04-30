Sven Sprangler to return to St Johnstone THIS WEEK in big boost for Perth club, as Craig Levein gives Adama Sidibeh injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler to return to St Johnstone THIS WEEK in big boost for Perth club, as Craig Levein gives Adama Sidibeh injury update

Sprangler has been out of action for several weeks.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler is due to return to McDiarmid Park later this week.
Sven Sprangler is due to return to McDiarmid Park later this week. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is due to return to Scotland later this week and has a strong chance of playing a part in the Perth club’s Premiership survival battle.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for over six weeks, after injuring his medial knee ligament at Celtic Park.

It was initially feared that an operation would be required but a second scan revealed a rehabilitation programme would suffice.

Sprangler has diligently completed that in Austria, updating the Saints medical team as he progresses.

And he is now ready to come back to McDiarmid Park, at which point manager Craig Levein will decide when to include him again in a match-day squad.

“Sven is due back with us at the tail end of this week,” said Levein.

“He’s been sending all his medical reports over while he’s been doing his rehab in Austria.

“He’ll be in good nick.

“He’s been doing some cardio work as well as getting treatment.

“I’ll look at the data and speak to Sven to gauge where’s he’s at.

Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic. Image: SNS.

“He’s an experienced player, who knows his body.

“That’s even more important than what the data says.

“It took him a while to get in the team but he was doing well for us once he got his chance.

“He’s the one who plays that defensive role better than anybody else.

“So it will be great to have him back.”

Adama Sidibeh on the mend

Meanwhile, there was further good news on the injury front.

On Saturday evening, Adama Sidibeh left McDiarmid in a protective boot after hurting his ankle against Hibs.

But the damage isn’t serious and he could even feature at Pittodrie this weekend.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be alright for Saturday but we don’t know for sure yet,” said Levein.

“There’s still a bit of swelling.

“It will be about dealing with the pain because it’s not really bad.

“He’s out of the boot and is weight-bearing, which is a good sign.

Adama Sidibeh goes off injured.
Adama Sidibeh goes off injured. Image: SNS.

“I think he did it when he closed the goalie down and blocked his clearance.

“We’ll just have to wait and see but he’s not ruled out for Aberdeen.

“He’s not going to be out for the rest of the season, that’s for sure.”

Levein added: “I know Cammy (MacPherson) and Drey (Wright) aren’t yet up at the levels they’d want to be at but we got them on the pitch last weekend.

“Dare (Olufunwa) is still a wee bit off it but he’s available. It’s good to have another defensive option.

“DJ (Jaiyesimi) trained today. These guys will all be useful for us.”

