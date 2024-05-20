Liam Gordon on excitement around new St Johnstone owner, Geoff Brown gratitude and contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon on excitement around new St Johnstone owner, Geoff Brown gratitude and contract talks

The Perth skipper believes helping keep Saints in the top-flight is his greatest achievement yet.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon. Image: Shutterstock.

Liam Gordon couldn’t bear the thought of Geoff Brown selling St Johnstone as a second-tier club.

And making sure Adam Webb is going to take over a Premiership outfit was a huge motivation for the Perth captain on a dramatic survival Sunday.

Local boy Gordon knows that generations of Saints players and supporters owe a huge debt of gratitude to arguably the most successful owner of a Scottish football club in modern history.

And, with the buyout by US lawyer Webb set to be completed in time for next season, the captain takes great pride and satisfaction in making sure the baton will be passed with the McDiarmid Park side gearing up for a 16th top-flight campaign.

“I’m delighted for Geoff because I can imagine he was going through every emotion,” said Gordon.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris in the stand
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

“It has been tough for us as players and fans, but it must have been 10 times worse for him the last few weeks.

“I’m sure he’ll have had plenty of restless nights this season.

“He’s been an incredible owner, an incredible leader of this club and a great man for Perth.

“It would have been horrendous if we’d gone down on his watch.

“Maybe not too many of us have that relationship with Geoff because he was away for a while but a lot of the older players from the past had that.

“We wanted to do it for us as players and the fans, but also for the club and the people who run it.

“For Geoff, for Stan (Harris) and Roddy (Grant) – it’s a nice feeling. I’m delighted for everyone associated with the club.”

New ownership excitement at McDiarmid Park

Gordon added: “Staying up this season was absolutely massive.

“The club is about to undergo a major change with the ownership and I look forward to seeing what that entails for everyone.

“It’s a change that has needed to happen for a while now because it’s been in the background.

“It’s something that everyone should be excited about.

“For us to stay in the Premiership when that’s happening will allow the new owners to come into a better situation.

“I don’t know their plans – whether they’ll invest in the playing group or what they’re going to do.

“But it’s going to be much easier for them doing it in the Premiership.

“For the fans too, you don’t want to be missing out on the big teams coming to Perth.”

‘Best achievement as a St Johnstone player’

Gordon has been part of a double-winning, history-making team but in terms of coping with adversity, finishing 10th in the Premiership table tops the 2021 glory.

“I would say staying up this season has been the best achievement as a St Johnstone player,” he said.

“The success we’ve had in the past, being in the top six and winning cups – you don’t learn anything from that.

Liam Gordon celebrates at full-time.
Liam Gordon celebrates at full-time. Image: Shutterstock.

“When success comes it’s easy, but when there’s so much thrown at you all the time you have to dig deep.

“It has been testing but to share that moment with the fans at the end made it worth it.

“It’s been draining and we have had so many things to overcome.

“On the first day of pre-season we had 12 players training and half of those were under-18s.

“We had 10 boys out injured for the first couple of months of the season.

“We brought players in late and in the League Cup games we had a really depleted squad.

“So things were tough but credit to the boys, we got people back one by one and everyone stuck together. Nobody ever gave up.

“There were times we got ourselves out of it and wanted to kick on but it didn’t happen.

“I feel we had a lot of bad fortune over the season, with injuries and decisions, but we got big players back at an important time.

“To get Drey Wright back when we did was massive, he’s come in and made a huge difference.

“People can say what they like about us but the one thing about St Johnstone is we always have a never-say-die attitude. 

“It’s the culture of the club.”

Contract talks begin in Perth

Gordon is one of many Saints players out of contract.

Talks between skipper and club can now begin.

“The manager touched on it after the game,” he said

“His hands have been tied with regard to contracts because we didn’t know what league we’d be in.

“The new owners are coming in so you don’t know what their ideas are going to be either.

“It’s all been put on hold but those discussions will happen now and hopefully we’ll get boys sorted.

“It’s above me. I don’t know what the plans for next season will be. But staying up gets everyone the opportunity to get something sorted.”

