Theo Bair: No ‘bad blood’ with St Johnstone and why I’m happy they are still in the Premiership

The Canadian striker missed a penalty for Motherwell in the clash with his old club.

By Eric Nicolson
Motherwell's Theo Bair after his penalty miss.
Motherwell's Theo Bair after his penalty miss. Image: SNS.

Theo Bair has insisted there is “no bad blood” between him and St Johnstone.

And the former Perth striker, whose penalty miss played a big part in his old club’s victory over Motherwell on Sunday, is happy that Craig Levein’s men will be Premiership opponents again next season.

With Saints 1-0 up at Fir Park, a Dan Phillips handball gifted Bair the opportunity to level the scores around the half-hour mark.

Dimitar Mitov saved the Canadian international’s spot-kick, low to the goalkeeper’s right, and seconds later in Dingwall, Aberdeen equalised against Ross County.

On an afternoon of twists and turns, those two moments arguably proved to be the most telling.

Saints fans had feared that Bair, a player who has been transformed in a Motherwell shirt, would be the man to send them into the end of season play-offs.

And, even though he was disappointed to finish without scoring and being on a losing side, Bair can reflect on a highly successful 15-goal campaign and be happy for his old club that they have secured their top-flight status for a 16th season in a row.

“Yeah, I’m pleased for them,” said the 24-year-old. “There’s no bad blood.

“I congratulate them because they put in a hell of a performance, especially defensively.

“They scored some decent goals.

“It’s unfortunate for us not to score more but yeah, I’m pleased for them.”

The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov's penalty save.
The St Johnstone players celebrate Dimitar Mitov’s penalty save. Image: Shutterstock.

On the game-changing Mitov save, Bair reflected: “My strong side is the left but I switched in between.

“I was going to go right and then I switched, and you should never switch. If you do that, you miss.

“It’s a learning thing for me. I didn’t hit it too badly either.”

Bair, who was released by Saints this time last year, added: “I’ve had a very good season. It’s about keeping going now.

“It’s been the best season of my life but I’m looking to build on it next year.”

