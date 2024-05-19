Bitter Dundee art feud ends with civil court settlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bitter Dundee art feud ends with civil court settlement

Artist Ron Lawson said his legal pursuit of Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini is at an end.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ron Lawson and Sandro Paladini
Rona Lawson (left) and Sandro Paladini (right) have settled the legal dispute.

Artist Ron Lawson has settled a civil case with Broughty Ferry dealer Sandro Paldini after some of his prints were sold with a forged signature.

A number of customers were alleged to have bought prints from Mr Paladini, of Eduardo Alessandro Studios on Gray Street, containing a forged signature.

An investigation was mounted but criminal charges were dropped by the Crown Office earlier this month.

Allegations were first levelled in 2021 and Mr Paladini had been due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of obtaining more than £2,000 through a fraudulent scheme between 2018 and 2019.

Sandro Paladini in Eduardo Alessandro Studios
Sandro Paladini in Eduardo Alessandro Studios, Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

Mr Lawson had also pursued Mr Paladini in the Court of Session in Edinburgh through his family company Grey Sky Publishing Ltd.

However, a settlement has been reached.

Mr Paladini has issued a formal apology to Mr Lawson and affected customers for selling the prints but not having anything to do with the signatures.

Civil settlement

Mr Lawson told The Courier: “On April 16 we reached a settlement for the case in the Court of Session which we were very happy with.

“It took around nine hours to thrash everything out.

“The terms of the settlement remains confidential but we were very satisfied.”

He said the criminal charges were then dropped as well.

Artist Ron Lawson
Ron Lawson has been involved in the lengthy legal pursuit. Image: Supplied.

Mr Lawson, 63, has a studio on Dundee’s Perth Road.

He said his business suffered an “enormous” financial hit – in the “tens of thousands” – in pursuing legal recourse.

He said: “There was nothing in my actions fuelled by the need for any kind of revenge.

“People who are fans of my work have bought these and have been given a worthless forgery.

“I felt it was necessary to get things out there and make people aware.”

Facebook apology message

An apology attributed to Mr Paladini was posted on Mr Lawson’s social media accounts in the aftermath of the settlement.

It reads: “It has been brought to Sandro Paladini’s attention that in the course of 2018 and 2019, he sold a number of artist proofs of prints of Ron Lawson’s work which bore a forgery of Ron Lawson’s signature.

“Sandro Paladini apologises to Ron Lawson and to any customers who purchased one of those works.”

Apology message posted on Ron Lawson's Facebook page
The apology message posted on Mr Lawson’s Facebook page on May 10 2024.<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">.</span>

