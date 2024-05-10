Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped

The criminal prosecution of a Broughty Ferry art dealer accused of forging the signature of a well-known city artist has been dropped.

Sandro Paladini was due to stand trial over allegations of selling bogus artwork at Eduardo Allesandro Studios on Gray Street.

Charges were first brought against Mr Paladini in 2021 and he denied obtaining more than £2,000 through a fraudulent scheme.

The case at Dundee Sheriff Court had a protracted history, with numerous delays and additional court dates fixed within a three-year period.

However, the Crown Office has now decided not to proceed any further with its prosecution of Mr Paladini.

An intermediate diet – a hearing which takes place before a trial on summary complaint – was due to be held in relation to the case but was treated as “not called” by the Crown this week.

Forgery charges against Broughty Ferry art dealer dropped

A spokesperson confirmed no further criminal proceedings should take place in the near future after a review of evidence.

The charges, however, could be revived if further evidence comes to light.

The spokesperson said: “It is the duty of the Crown to keep cases under review and following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no further criminal proceedings at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in future should further evidence become available.”

It was alleged Mr Paladini, of Brook Street, entered an agreement with West End artist Ron Lawson to sell eight original paintings, along with 195 limited editions of each original painting.

A number of these were signed by Mr Lawson and prosecutors alleged Mr Paladini displayed and offered a number of limited editions and artist proofs.

Court papers alleged the signatures were forged.

It was claimed a number of customers bought prints which contained forged signatures between 2018 and 2019.

Mr Paladini pled not guilty throughout the court proceedings and had originally been due to stand trial in July 2022.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.