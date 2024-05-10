Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped

The long-running case against Sandro Paladini was treated as 'not called' at court this week.

By Ciaran Shanks
Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
The charges against Sandro Paladini have been dropped.

The criminal prosecution of a Broughty Ferry art dealer accused of forging the signature of a well-known city artist has been dropped.

Sandro Paladini was due to stand trial over allegations of selling bogus artwork at Eduardo Allesandro Studios on Gray Street.

Charges were first brought against Mr Paladini in 2021 and he denied obtaining more than £2,000 through a fraudulent scheme.

The case at Dundee Sheriff Court had a protracted history, with numerous delays and additional court dates fixed within a three-year period.

However, the Crown Office has now decided not to proceed any further with its prosecution of Mr Paladini.

An intermediate diet – a hearing which takes place before a trial on summary complaint – was due to be held in relation to the case but was treated as “not called” by the Crown this week.

Forgery charges against Broughty Ferry art dealer dropped

A spokesperson confirmed no further criminal proceedings should take place in the near future after a review of evidence.

The charges, however, could be revived if further evidence comes to light.

The spokesperson said: “It is the duty of the Crown to keep cases under review and following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no further criminal proceedings at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in future should further evidence become available.”

Artist Ron Lawson.
Artist Ron Lawson. Image: DC Thomson.

It was alleged Mr Paladini, of Brook Street, entered an agreement with West End artist Ron Lawson to sell eight original paintings, along with 195 limited editions of each original painting.

A number of these were signed by Mr Lawson and prosecutors alleged Mr Paladini displayed and offered a number of limited editions and artist proofs.

Court papers alleged the signatures were forged.

It was claimed a number of customers bought prints which contained forged signatures between 2018 and 2019.

Mr Paladini pled not guilty throughout the court proceedings and had originally been due to stand trial in July 2022.

