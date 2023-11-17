Friday court round-up — Art fraud trial delay and spitting thug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Art fraud trial delay and spitting thug

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An art dealer accused of making thousands of pounds by forging the signature of a well-known artist on a series of works he was selling has had his trial postponed.

Broguhty Ferry gallery boss Sandro Paladini, 60, had the case put back so his lawyer can obtain a report from a handwriting expert to provide as defence evidence.

Paladini, of Brook Street, is charged with forming a fraudulent scheme to exploit the works of landscape artist Ron Lawson at Eduardo Alessandro Studios, Gray Street between August 2018 and September 2019.

It is alleged he made more than £2,000 by faking the artist’s signature on a series of unsigned works.

Paladini denies passing off the unsuspecting artist’s work as “signed” to a number of customers and was due to face trial at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

The trial is now scheduled for March next year.

Murder trial day 5

The fifth day of a murder trial heard how police officers spoke to accused John Lizanec through the door of his mother’s home in Dundee after discovering his wife Michelle’s dead body at their home in Inchture, Perthshire. One DC told the court Lizanec – who denies all charges – told her “I need to face up to what I’ve done“.

police activity on Balunie Street, Dundee
The jury has been hearing about the police activity in Dundee after Michelle Lizanec’s body was found.

Spitting thug

A ranting thug spat in one police officer’s mouth and another’s eye, before sinking her teeth into her hand.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police attended Deksi Lee Webster‘s home in the city’s Provost Road just before 11pm on April 11 last year after receiving reports about a screaming woman.

Drunk Webster was acting erratically and told police: “F***ing paedos. F**k off you c***s. F***ing beasts.”

She was restrained and called the arresting officer an “English p**f.”

The court was told that as she was being taken to force HQ her behaviour alternated between ranting abuse and apologising.

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion said that at the end of the journey, Webster spat “a large amount of saliva” in the face of a male PC.

She pled guilty to assaulting both officers and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sentence was deferred until 12 January and bail was continued.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “These are disgusting crimes.

“The first thing I’m looking at is whether or not to send you to prison here.”

He told Webster she would be given time to sort accommodation and stabilise her life so a structured deferred sentence could be continued.

Fast and Furious

A Fast and Furious-style thief who was in a gang that stole six cars including a Jaguar, BMW and Land Rover Discovery in a 34-minute spree has been jailed for five years. Garry Myles helped raid garages to steal high value cars across Tayside and Fife.

Garry Myles
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

