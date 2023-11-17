Lizanec murder trial – Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face up to what I’ve done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lizanec murder trial – Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face up to what I’ve done’

Jurors heard murder accused John Lizanec told Detective Constable Kirsty Watson he remembered 'loads of blood'.

By Jamie Buchan
Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.
Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.

A man accused of murdering his wife told police during a 12 hour stand-off at his mum’s house in Dundee “I need to face up to what I’ve done”.

Jurors heard murder accused John Lizanec said to Detective Constable Kirsty Watson he remembered “loads of blood.”

DC Watson was sent to the property at Balunie Street to arrest Lizanec after his wife Michelle was found dead in an airing cupboard at their former marital home in Inchture.

She told the High Court in Edinburgh she went to the house at 8.30am on February 14 2021.

She knocked on the door and heard a man inside say: “Who is it?”

”Is that you John? It’s the police,” she replied.

DC Watson, of Dundee’s domestic abuse investigation team, told jurors the man said: “I’ve got a knife to my throat. Get back from the door.”

Lizanec denies allegations he murdered his wife Michelle and hid her body before fleeing the scene and barricading himself at his mother’s bungalow.

Doorstep negotiations

DC Watson, 33, gave evidence on the fifth day of the trial and said she had “immediate concerns” for the house occupants’ welfare when she peered through the letterbox.

She said she kept talking at the door in an effort to calm down Lizanec.

He asked how his wife was but she was concerned telling him she was dead could “heighten his state.”

Police at Balunie Street, Dundee, on February 15 2021. Image: DCT Media

DC Watson said Lizanec told her: “I need to face up to what I’ve done.”

She said he added: “I knew you would come here.

”I was going to hand myself in to the police station but I wasn’t ready.

”I drove here and parked the car here on purpose.”

DC Watson said when Lizanec asked again how his wife was, she told him she did not have an answer.

She said he replied: “Of course you do, you wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

The detective constable said she heard Lizanec and his mother Frances Flood phoning Ninewells Hospital and Perth Royal Infirmary to make inquiries about Mrs Lizanec.

‘Loads of blood’

DC Watson said she quizzed Lizanec about his whereabouts the day before.

He told her he had been at his eldest daughter Sophie’s house in Elie, where he met up with his wife.

Jurors previously heard Mrs Lizanec had left the marital home in Orchard Way in Inchture several weeks earlier and had move to Scone with son John and daughter Ebony.

Michelle Lizanec
Michelle Lizanec was allegedly murdered at her former home in Inchture, near Perth.

DC Watson said Lizanec told her he had gone with his wife and Sophie to B&M in Leven.

”He said he didn’t remember much after that part,” said the detective constable.

She said he continued: “I don’t know what happened.

“It just wasn’t me.

“I just remember there being loads of blood and I held her.

“I just happened so fast.”

After three-and-a-half hours on the doorstep, DC Watson was stood down and trained negotiators took over.

She said she wrote down what Lizanec had told her when she got into a police vehicle.

police at Balunie Street
The police at Balunie Street on February 14. Image: DC Thomson.

During cross-examination, defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson asked DC Watson if she may have been mistaken about the words she recorded.

”The comments that were made that day were so striking that they were stuck in my head,” she said.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Gray, trained in hostage negotiations, told the trial she heard Lizanec speaking about his wife.

“He said that everything just stopped.

“He said: ‘Then it happened and I was like no, no, no, no’.”

Phone call to uncle

The trial also heard from Ronald Gallagher, Lizanec’s uncle.

The 72-year-old said he got a phone call from his sister Mrs Flood on the afternoon of February 14 2021, when police were surrounding her home.

Ronald Gallagher gave evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

“She asked me to speak to him (Lizanec),” he said.

“I asked him: What’s up, John?

“He said ‘Uncle Ronnie, I’ve done something bad’.

”He said he was scared to go outside.

“I told him the best thing to do is to put the knife down, go to the door and put your hands in the air.

“He said ‘I’m scared to go outside because I’ve done something really bad’.

“He said it was not just bad, but really bad.”

Allegations denied

Lizanec denies murdering his wife by striking her on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

He faces a further charge of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

