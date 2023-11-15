Lizanec murder trial – Jury hears secret recordings of dead Perthshire mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lizanec murder trial – Jury hears secret recordings of dead Perthshire mum

Michelle Lizanec made a series of audio recordings of her husband John in the months leading up to her death.

By Jamie Buchan
Michelle Lizanec is said to have been murdered in Orchard Way, Inchture (bottom right) by her husband, who is then accused of fleeing to Balunie Street, Dundee (top right).

A Perthshire woman allegedly murdered by her husband made a series of secret recordings of him in the months leading up to her death, a court has heard.

The audio tapes were played to jurors at the murder trial of John Lizanec who is accused of killing wife Michelle at their marital home in Inchture.

It is alleged he then hid her body in a cupboard before fleeing to his mother’s house in Dundee.

The recordings, which were sent by Mrs Lizanec to her eldest daughter Sophie, featured her husband repeatedly uttering expletives and insults.

At one point he appears to question whether his wife is using a recorder and states: “See if I find out you’ve hit record on that f***ing thing, I’ll show it down your f***ing throat.”

Secret recordings of abuse

Sales assistant Sophie Lizanec, 28, told the trial how she used to “walk on eggshells” for “fear of verbal attacks” from her father.

She said: “It was nasty, name-calling, it was belittling.”

She said Lizanec called her mum a “psycho” and a “f***ing bitch.”

Miss Lizanec moved out at age 19 but occasionally visited her parents at their home in Orchard Way, Inchture.

Police at Orchard Way, Inchture in February 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

Asked how the atmosphere was, she said: “You could cut it with a knife – it was horrible.

“There was no comfort that you should feel in a family home.”

She said Lizanec was constantly badgering and questioning her mother.

“Mum was making recordings to prove what was going on behind closed doors,” she said.

The recordings were made between April 2020 and January 2021, when Mrs Lizanec left the marital home and moved to Scone with son John and other daughter Ebony.

Jurors heard recordings of Lizanec saying, among other things, “evil f***ing bitch,” and “go f*** yourself” and “big waste of f***ing space,” while his wife repeatedly responds “okay.”

Devil drawing

Miss Lizanec said shortly after her mother left, her father moved in with her at her home in Elie, near St Andrews.

She said: “He was calling me and threatening to commit suicide because mum had left.

“I decided to let him come and stay with me.”

She added: “I was apprehensive about the way he was portraying to feel but I wanted to help.”

Lizanec took with him a camp bed and duvet, a canvas picture of himself and his wife and a collection of family photos.

“I think he would have stayed permanently,” Miss Lizanec told advocate depute Shanti Maguire.

”He said he didn’t want to stay in the house (at Inchture) because his demons were in that home.

“I thought it was a strange thing to say, especially to your daughter.”

Lizanec moved from the family home at Orchard Way, Inchture. Image: DC Thomson.

She told the court: “One minute he would be crying and pleading for help to get mum back and the next he was happy.

“He said it was all Ebony’s fault.”

She said she was concerned by a picture her father drew.

“It’s a picture of him looking into a mirror – but there’s a devil and flames.

“He said the devil was Ebony.

“I was a bit concerned that this was how he viewed one of his children.”

Final day shopping trip

The court heard Mrs Lizanec drove to her daughter’s home in Elie on the afternoon of February 13 2021 to drop off laundry.

She then took her daughter and husband shopping.

Miss Lizanec wept as CCTV showing the three of them at B&M in Leven was played on court monitors.

She said her father appeared to be “pleading” with her mum.

“I remember him saying ‘please,’ and her saying ‘no.’”

The drive home, via McDonald’s, was “awkward,” she said.

“He was so quiet – it was mainly me and mum chatting.”

Her parents left her at home, before driving back to Inchture.

She said her mum appeared to be “on edge,” but her father was “upbeat, completely different to earlier that day.”

The jury was shown CCTV from B&M in Leven. Image: Google.

She later received a text from her mother, stating: “He’s not going to be okay by the way. Been really bad on the way back.”

Miss Lizanec replied “how?” but got no response.

At about 4am, two police officers arrived at her door to inform her her mother had been found dead at the house in Inchture.

Miss Lizanec also told the court that on February 11 or 12, her father had asked her how to turn off location tracking services on his phone.

“I thought it was strange,” she said.

“It came out of the blue but I never thought anything of it.”

Allegations denied

Lizanec denies all charges, including assault and murder.

Prosecutors claim he struck Mrs Lizanec on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill-will” towards her, on February 13 2021.

It is further alleged that he hid her body inside a cupboard, cleaned blood off himself, changed his clothes and footwear and fled the scene.

He is accused of then barricading himself inside his mother Francis Flood’s home at Balunie Street, Dundee.

Lizanec faces a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive way by refusing to leave the property, arming himself with a knife and repeatedly holding it to his neck while threatening to kill himself and self harm in the presence of police and his 68-year-old mother.

The trial is under way at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He further faces allegations of engaging in an abusive course of behaviour against his wife between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021 at their then-homes in Chaise Road, Bridge of Earn, and Orchard Way, Inchture.

The trial before Lord Fairley continues.

