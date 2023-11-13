Perthshire murder trial — husband accused of killing said he held wife ‘to the end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire murder trial — husband accused of killing said he held wife ‘to the end’

John Lizanec wrote to his father-in-law from prison and blamed his eldest daughter for ‘telling lies’ and destroying the family.

By Jamie Buchan
Michelle Lizanec/Orchard Way, Inchture.
John Lizanec is accused of murdering wife Michelle at a house in Orchard Way, Inchture.

A man accused of murdering his wife wrote to his father-in-law from prison and told him how he held his daughter “tightly to the end” while “screaming my heart out.”

John Lizanec said his partner Michelle was “messed up” by menopause and depression and claimed their daughter Ebony had told lies and “destroyed a family”.

Lizanec is accused of attacking and murdering his wife at their home in Orchard Way, Inchture on February 13 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the 49-year-old penned a handwritten letter to Mrs Lizanec’s father Michael Dewar while on remand in Perth Prison.

In the note, he urged Mr Dewar to let him attend his wife’s funeral.

Mr Dewar described the letter as “fantasy”.

Allegations denied

It is alleged Lizanec struck his wife on the neck with a knife, having previously shown “malice and ill will towards her.”

Prosecutors allege Lizanec then hid 44-year-old Michelle’s body in a cupboard in his Inchture home in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

He is further accused of cleaning off blood and changing his clothes and footwear.

Orchard Way Inchture
Orchard Way, Inchture. Image: DC Thomson.

It is alleged he got rid of Mrs Lizanec’s mobile phone and fled the scene to his mother’s address in Balunie Street, Dundee.

Lizanec is accused of barricading himself inside the property in an effort to evade arrest.

He faces further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner between April 1 2019 and February 13 2021.

Court told of happiness at new start

On the first day of his trial, jurors were told Mrs Lizanec’s cause of death was listed as a “neck incision.”

Her body was found by police in a cupboard at Lizanec’s home in Orchard Way.

A folding Stanley knife was recovered from a bedside table.

Another knife was found inside the cupboard.

Mr Dewar, 71, told the trial his daughter and Lizanec were teenagers when they got into a relationship.

He said they had lived in Bridge of Earn before moving to Inchture.

Michelle Lizanec
The accused denies murdering his wife Michelle Lizanec.

In January 2021, his daughter left home with support from Women’s Aid and moved into her own home in Scone.

“She was elated,” he said.

She had planned to live there with daughter Ebony and her son John.

“It was the first time I saw her happy in a long, long time,” said Mr Dewar.

“Everyone who met her said the same thing. They’d never seen her so happy.”

He last saw her at about midday on February 13 in Scone.

Later, he got a call from Ebony to say she had died.

Letters from prison

A few weeks later, Mr Dewar received a letter from his son-in-law from Perth Prison, where he was being held on remand.

Asked by advocate depute Shanti Maguire how he felt about getting the correspondence, he said: “Shocked.”

The letter stated: “I can’t believe this has happened after 28 years of married life and being happy.”

Lizanec said he had his wife “were unbreakable and so in love until Ebony came home.”

Perth Prison
Lizanec wrote to his alleged victim’s father while remanded in custody at HMP Perth.

The court heard Ebony had left home to study in Glasgow but came back after a car accident.

Lizanec told Mr Dewar: “You will never know how much trouble she (Ebony) caused,” and then said of his wife: “She was hurting, very depressed and full of guilt.”

Mr Dewar told the court: “I just thought it was fantasy – like he was putting the blame on someone else.”

The letter continued: “I could not stop or even help my beautiful wife.

“I held her so tightly to the end and was screaming my heart out.”

Mr Dewar said he passed the letter – and another note addressed to eldest daughter Sophie – to police.

Lizanec denies all charges.

The trial before judge Lord Fairley continues.

