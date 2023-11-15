Cammy Kerr recalls ‘shaking’ as Juan Sara signed autograph in ASDA as Dundee icons jet in for testimonial

Cammy Kerr was once left “shaking” after getting an autograph from childhood Dundee hero Juan Sara in Asda.

That’s why the Dark Blues full-back STILL can’t believe he’ll be sharing a dressing room with the former striker – and his fellow Bonetti-era icons.

Sara is just one of a number of ex-Dundee stars set for a role in Kerr’s testimonial clash with Celtic on Thursday night at Dens Park.

His fellow Argentines Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will also be there, along with Ivano and Dario Bonetti, who managed the star-studded Dundee side of the early 2000s.

Kerr may only have been entering primary school at the time, but he was already a Dens Park regular.

And he is not ashamed to admit he is likely to be star struck by his former idols when they join him in the Dundee dressing room.

“I had my first season ticket at four, five-years-old, so that would have been 2000/01,” he explained.

“These guys are literally my childhood heroes.

“I remember as a kid bumping into Juan Sara in Asda one night.

“I’ll never forget it. I remember he had a big crate of Coca-Cola in his arm and I went up to him, literally shaking, with a piece of paper to get his autograph.

“After that I had a goalie top with ‘Speroni’ on the back of it. It was the same one he wore in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers; the red one. I’ve probably still got it!

“To have a changing room full of these players – and I’m going to be playing with them – it’s honestly surreal.

“Looking back at it – and this is not to say that I’m anywhere near those people in some respects – but I’m in their shoes a wee bit and that will always feel odd.

“For me, to be having a testimonial at Dundee, and to have these guys coming back to play in it, it’s literally a dream come true – and hopefully it’s something the fans who come along will enjoy too.”

Tickets for Kerr’s testimonial match v Celtic on Thursday are available from Dundee FC.