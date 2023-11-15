Cammy Kerr recalls ‘shaking’ as Juan Sara signed autograph in ASDA as Dundee icons jet in for testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Cammy Kerr recalls ‘shaking’ as Juan Sara signed autograph in ASDA as Dundee icons jet in for testimonial

The long-serving full-back's star-studded tribute match v Celtic takes place on Thursday night at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Former Dundee boss Dario Bonetti and strikers Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero - pictured in August 2001 - are returning to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Former Dundee boss Dario Bonetti and strikers Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero - pictured in August 2001 - are returning to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS

Cammy Kerr was once left “shaking” after getting an autograph from childhood Dundee hero Juan Sara in Asda.

That’s why the Dark Blues full-back STILL can’t believe he’ll be sharing a dressing room with the former striker – and his fellow Bonetti-era icons.

Sara is just one of a number of ex-Dundee stars set for a role in Kerr’s testimonial clash with Celtic on Thursday night at Dens Park.

His fellow Argentines Julian Speroni and Fabian Caballero will also be there, along with Ivano and Dario Bonetti, who managed the star-studded Dundee side of the early 2000s.

Dario (left) and Ivano Bonetti will both be at Dens Park for Cammy Kerr’s testimonial. Image: SNS

Kerr may only have been entering primary school at the time, but he was already a Dens Park regular.

And he is not ashamed to admit he is likely to be star struck by his former idols when they join him in the Dundee dressing room.

“I had my first season ticket at four, five-years-old, so that would have been 2000/01,” he explained.

“These guys are literally my childhood heroes.

“I remember as a kid bumping into Juan Sara in Asda one night.

“I’ll never forget it. I remember he had a big crate of Coca-Cola in his arm and I went up to him, literally shaking, with a piece of paper to get his autograph.

“After that I had a goalie top with ‘Speroni’ on the back of it. It was the same one he wore in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers; the red one. I’ve probably still got it!

Former Dundee goalkeeper Julian Speroni at the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS

“To have a changing room full of these players – and I’m going to be playing with them – it’s honestly surreal.

“Looking back at it – and this is not to say that I’m anywhere near those people in some respects – but I’m in their shoes a wee bit and that will always feel odd.

“For me, to be having a testimonial at Dundee, and to have these guys coming back to play in it, it’s literally a dream come true – and hopefully it’s something the fans who come along will enjoy too.”

Tickets for Kerr’s testimonial match v Celtic on Thursday are available from Dundee FC.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr testimonial: Dundee star picks top manager, team-mate and moment ahead of star-studded…
2
Former Dundee fan favourite Juan Sara will be at Dens Park on Thursday night for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Juan Sara vows to savour 'special' Dundee homecoming
Amadou Bakayoko (left) celebrates with Mo Sylla at full-time of Dundee's 4-0 demolition of St MIrren. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Amadou Bakayoko's response to Europe question speaks volumes - Dundee fans should…
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates with Zak Rudden after putting Dundee 1-0 up on St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko: Premiership table proves Dundee can dare to dream of Europe
Dundee Manager Tony Docherty celebrates at full-time of his side's 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee boss reveals target designed to keep stars' feet on ground after St Mirren…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko celebrates the second of his brace against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Dundee 4-0 St Mirren: Amadou Bakayoko at double as dominant Dee dismantle Buddies
Dundee star Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson reveals which Dundee star received dressing room round of applause after Livingston…
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
JIM SPENCE: Craig Levein is measured, thoughtful and occasionally volcanic - he'll need all…
Zach Robinson celebrates the opening goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 'know goals are coming' for striker Zach Robinson as he bids to break…
Dundee defenders Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly will be on international duty once more. Images: SNS
Dundee duo Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly called up for U/21 duty as Dens…

Conversation