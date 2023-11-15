Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus

Dozens of dogs have become unwell with a deadly disease after being walked on the Dundee and Angus coastline.

It is understood at least one pet has died from parvovirus in recent weeks.

Locals have reported dogs becoming unwell after walks in areas including the beach and playing fields at Monifieth.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can be spread from dog to dog through direct or indirect contact with their faeces.

It can be life-threatening, particularly to puppies, older dogs and those with underlying health conditions.

‘Awful lot of cases’ of parvovirus in Dundee and Angus area

A spokesperson for Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry confirmed there has been a spate of cases in recent weeks.

The spokesperson told The Courier: “We have been aware of it for several weeks now and we’re sadly seeing an awful lot of cases.

“We’ve been seeing, on average, a case a day over the last six weeks.”

Cases have come from along the coastline between Arbroath and Dundee.

Cases have also been reported on social media, including the Our Monifieth Facebook page and Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, with claims the area is “rife” with parvovirus.

One post said: “Please be careful and watch for any unusual behaviour or sickness from your dogs.”

What are the symptoms of parvovirus?

Symptoms of parvovirus in dogs include:

Diarrhoea – often watery and/or bloody

Vomiting

Low energy

Abdominal pain

Reduced appetite

Wallace Vets says owners should seek help if their dogs are showing any signs of the illness, even if they are fully vaccinated.

A faecal sample test can then be carried out at the practice.

Treatment can include hospitalisation and dogs will need to be isolated on their return home for about two weeks.

The vet practice says the risk of contracting parvovirus can be reduced by measures including:

Ensuring vaccines are up to date as it significantly reduces the risk of contracting the virus

Avoiding walking unvaccinated puppies or dogs in public areas, or allowing them to socialise with other unvaccinated dogs

Avoiding walks in public areas with dogs that are suffering from symptoms

Owners are also encouraged to disinfect areas that have been contaminated with parvovirus.