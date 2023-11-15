Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus

One vet practice says it has seen a case every day for the past six weeks.

By Lindsey Hamilton
parvovirus at Monifieth beach
Some dogs have become unwell after walking at Monifieth beach.

Dozens of dogs have become unwell with a deadly disease after being walked on the Dundee and Angus coastline.

It is understood at least one pet has died from parvovirus in recent weeks.

Locals have reported dogs becoming unwell after walks in areas including the beach and playing fields at Monifieth.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that can be spread from dog to dog through direct or indirect contact with their faeces.

It can be life-threatening, particularly to puppies, older dogs and those with underlying health conditions.

‘Awful lot of cases’ of parvovirus in Dundee and Angus area

A spokesperson for Wallace Vets in Broughty Ferry confirmed there has been a spate of cases in recent weeks.

The spokesperson told The Courier: “We have been aware of it for several weeks now and we’re sadly seeing an awful lot of cases.

“We’ve been seeing, on average, a case a day over the last six weeks.”

Cases have come from along the coastline between Arbroath and Dundee.

Cases have also been reported on social media, including the Our Monifieth Facebook page and Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, with claims the area is “rife” with parvovirus.

One post said: “Please be careful and watch for any unusual behaviour or sickness from your dogs.”

 What are the symptoms of parvovirus?

Symptoms of parvovirus in dogs include:

  • Diarrhoea – often watery and/or bloody
  • Vomiting
  • Low energy
  • Abdominal pain
  • Reduced appetite

Wallace Vets says owners should seek help if their dogs are showing any signs of the illness, even if they are fully vaccinated.

A faecal sample test can then be carried out at the practice.

Treatment can include hospitalisation and dogs will need to be isolated on their return home for about two weeks.

The vet practice says the risk of contracting parvovirus can be reduced by measures including:

  • Ensuring vaccines are up to date as it significantly reduces the risk of contracting the virus
  • Avoiding walking unvaccinated puppies or dogs in public areas, or allowing them to socialise with other unvaccinated dogs
  • Avoiding walks in public areas with dogs that are suffering from symptoms

Owners are also encouraged to disinfect areas that have been contaminated with parvovirus.

