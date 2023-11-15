Details emerge of roof leak at Dundee Olympia as frustration grows over lack of reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Details emerge of roof leak at Dundee Olympia as frustration grows over lack of reopening date

"We think it is reasonable to see transparency from Leisure and Culture Dundee."

By Ellidh Aitken
The entrance to the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The entrance to the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Details have emerged of a roof leak at Dundee’s troubled Olympia centre as frustration grows over the lack of a reopening date.

A leak in the building’s glazed atrium is one of a series of issues being dealt with before the swimming pools reopen to the public.

The leak is in addition to the litany of problems that forced the Olympia to close more than two years ago.

It had been hoped that the centre would welcome swimmers back by November, following repairs worth more than £6 million.

However, so far, operator Leisure and Culture Dundee, and Dundee City Council – which helps fund the facility – have yet to confirm when it will be ready for use.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who leads the Lib Dem group on the city council, has been pushing the local authority for updates.

Olympia works ‘reach practical completion’ but no opening date confirmed

A response sent to Mr Macpherson from the city development department this week said: “The construction works have reached practical completion.

“Various sub-contractors continue to carry out periodic visits to address remaining snagging items ensuring all works are completed prior to opening.

“Examples include adjustments to pool plant and decoration.

“As the building is brought back to full operation, any teething issues with new systems or recommissioned systems will be addressed on an ongoing basis.

“Combined with this are two other strands of work.

Olympia roof leak to be repaired before reopening

“Firstly, property maintenance items that require to be addressed but could not be implemented until construction works were completed, and secondly, items which have manifested themselves since the closure, e.g. a recent roof leak to the glazed atrium.

“(These) types of works will be programmed to ensure that the date set for opening is not compromised.

“As these workstreams progress, we will then be able to make the appropriate assessment and set a date for opening in the near future, which I intend to communicate to all councillors.”

No further details of what caused the roof leak, or when the damage happened, have been revealed.

The Olympia has been closed since October 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said: “Getting this level of detail out of Leisure and Culture Dundee has been a bit like wading through treacle – and I and my group colleagues are getting concerned at the elapsed period of time with no opening, and the frankly less than exemplary communications from Leisure and Culture Dundee, not just to elected members of the council but to the Dundee public.

“I have raised my concerns with both the director of Leisure and Culture Dundee and the council’s chief executive.

“We think it is reasonable to see transparency from Leisure and Culture Dundee on the reopening date of Olympia and that the reopening should now be as soon as possible.”

Staff training and tests before reopening of Olympia

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed it had been in correspondence with Mr Macpherson but did not comment further when contacted by The Courier.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for a response.

The Olympia swimming pools shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were then found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The centre appointed a new manager, Fraser Calderwood, last month.

In recent weeks, the leisure board has been training staff and carrying out various tests in preparation for the reopening.

