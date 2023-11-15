Details emerge of roof leak at Dundee Olympia as frustration grows over lack of reopening date

Details have emerged of a roof leak at Dundee’s troubled Olympia centre as frustration grows over the lack of a reopening date.

A leak in the building’s glazed atrium is one of a series of issues being dealt with before the swimming pools reopen to the public.

The leak is in addition to the litany of problems that forced the Olympia to close more than two years ago.

It had been hoped that the centre would welcome swimmers back by November, following repairs worth more than £6 million.

However, so far, operator Leisure and Culture Dundee, and Dundee City Council – which helps fund the facility – have yet to confirm when it will be ready for use.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who leads the Lib Dem group on the city council, has been pushing the local authority for updates.

Olympia works ‘reach practical completion’ but no opening date confirmed

A response sent to Mr Macpherson from the city development department this week said: “The construction works have reached practical completion.

“Various sub-contractors continue to carry out periodic visits to address remaining snagging items ensuring all works are completed prior to opening.

“Examples include adjustments to pool plant and decoration.

“As the building is brought back to full operation, any teething issues with new systems or recommissioned systems will be addressed on an ongoing basis.

“Combined with this are two other strands of work.

Olympia roof leak to be repaired before reopening

“Firstly, property maintenance items that require to be addressed but could not be implemented until construction works were completed, and secondly, items which have manifested themselves since the closure, e.g. a recent roof leak to the glazed atrium.

“(These) types of works will be programmed to ensure that the date set for opening is not compromised.

“As these workstreams progress, we will then be able to make the appropriate assessment and set a date for opening in the near future, which I intend to communicate to all councillors.”

No further details of what caused the roof leak, or when the damage happened, have been revealed.

Mr Macpherson said: “Getting this level of detail out of Leisure and Culture Dundee has been a bit like wading through treacle – and I and my group colleagues are getting concerned at the elapsed period of time with no opening, and the frankly less than exemplary communications from Leisure and Culture Dundee, not just to elected members of the council but to the Dundee public.

“I have raised my concerns with both the director of Leisure and Culture Dundee and the council’s chief executive.

“We think it is reasonable to see transparency from Leisure and Culture Dundee on the reopening date of Olympia and that the reopening should now be as soon as possible.”

Staff training and tests before reopening of Olympia

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed it had been in correspondence with Mr Macpherson but did not comment further when contacted by The Courier.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for a response.

The Olympia swimming pools shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were then found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure.

The centre appointed a new manager, Fraser Calderwood, last month.

In recent weeks, the leisure board has been training staff and carrying out various tests in preparation for the reopening.