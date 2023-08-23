Dundee Olympia bosses address claims of November reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia bosses address claims of November reopening

The swimming pools have been shut for nearly two years for a £6m refurbishment.

By James Simpson
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
The Olympia leisure centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bosses at the Olympia in Dundee have addressed claims it could be November before the leisure centre reopens.

The swimming pools shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

After several delays, the council eventually revealed an expected completion of October 2023.

While an exact reopening date was not confirmed at that time, there were hopes among families and swimming groups that it may be back in operation in time for the October school holidays.

Cafe advert details November 2023 reopening for Olympia

But there are now doubts about whether the centre will reopen that month after an advert was released looking for an operator to run the centre’s cafe, showing a November reopening date.

The Public Contracts Scotland notice – for a five-year contract worth £1m – said: “The Olympia Swim and Leisure Centre is presently undergoing a programme of maintenance and refurbishment with an anticipated reopening date of November 2023.

“Within the facility, there is a designated cafe/restaurant which is accessible to both facility user groups and the wider general public.

“Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to invite submissions for the cafe for a period of five years.”

A sign inside the Olympia in November 2021 warning of the cafe's "temporary" closure
A sign inside the Olympia in November 2021 warning of the cafe’s closure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Asked whether the November date was accurate, Leisure and Culture Dundee, the arm’s-length organisation that runs the Olympia, told The Courier the reopening plans remain “on track” but refused to put an exact date on it.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited to have Olympia back and can’t wait to welcome everyone when we reopen.

“The refurbishment works continue to be on track and after the handover from the contractors, a deep clean and lifeguard training is required to ensure all visitors receive the best possible experience.

‘Exact dates of Olympia reopening still to be confirmed’

“The exact dates of our reopening programme are still to be confirmed and we will announce those in due course.

“The date in the notice is based on an expected cafe opening related to procurement process timelines and may differ from Olympia itself.”

The Olympia closure came less than a decade after the centre opened at a cost of £33m.

Documents uncovered by The Courier revealed how the building was deteriorating just weeks after its completion – prompting the council’s chief executive at the time to raise concerns.

The council has so far rejected calls to carry out an independent inquiry into the saga.

Conversation