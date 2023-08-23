Dundee Olympia bosses address claims of November reopening

Bosses at the Olympia in Dundee have addressed claims it could be November before the leisure centre reopens.

The swimming pools shut in October 2021 after an issue with a light fitting was discovered.

However, more problems were found – including corrosion on the flumes – forcing the centre into a prolonged closure for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

After several delays, the council eventually revealed an expected completion of October 2023.

While an exact reopening date was not confirmed at that time, there were hopes among families and swimming groups that it may be back in operation in time for the October school holidays.

Cafe advert details November 2023 reopening for Olympia

But there are now doubts about whether the centre will reopen that month after an advert was released looking for an operator to run the centre’s cafe, showing a November reopening date.

The Public Contracts Scotland notice – for a five-year contract worth £1m – said: “The Olympia Swim and Leisure Centre is presently undergoing a programme of maintenance and refurbishment with an anticipated reopening date of November 2023.

“Within the facility, there is a designated cafe/restaurant which is accessible to both facility user groups and the wider general public.

“Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to invite submissions for the cafe for a period of five years.”

Asked whether the November date was accurate, Leisure and Culture Dundee, the arm’s-length organisation that runs the Olympia, told The Courier the reopening plans remain “on track” but refused to put an exact date on it.

A spokesperson said: “We are excited to have Olympia back and can’t wait to welcome everyone when we reopen.

“The refurbishment works continue to be on track and after the handover from the contractors, a deep clean and lifeguard training is required to ensure all visitors receive the best possible experience.

‘Exact dates of Olympia reopening still to be confirmed’

“The exact dates of our reopening programme are still to be confirmed and we will announce those in due course.

“The date in the notice is based on an expected cafe opening related to procurement process timelines and may differ from Olympia itself.”

The Olympia closure came less than a decade after the centre opened at a cost of £33m.

Documents uncovered by The Courier revealed how the building was deteriorating just weeks after its completion – prompting the council’s chief executive at the time to raise concerns.

The council has so far rejected calls to carry out an independent inquiry into the saga.