Dundee Man and woman charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee Officers attended a home in the Mid Craigie area of the city on Sunday. By James Simpson August 23 2023, 11.38am Share Man and woman charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4662463/man-woman-charged-child-neglect-dundee/ Copy Link Police have charged two people over alleged child neglect. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson A man and woman have been charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee. Officers attended a home in the Mid Craigie area of the city on Sunday. Locals said there was a visible police presence on the street, which we are not identifying, between Sunday and Monday as an investigation took place. Police Scotland has confirmed a man and woman – aged 35 and 31 – will appear in court at a later date. No further details have been released. A police spokesperson said :”A 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with offences under the Child and Young Persons Act. “They are expected to appear at court at a later date.”