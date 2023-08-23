Man and woman charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee

A man and woman have been charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee.

Officers attended a home in the Mid Craigie area of the city on Sunday.

Locals said there was a visible police presence on the street, which we are not identifying, between Sunday and Monday as an investigation took place.

Police Scotland has confirmed a man and woman – aged 35 and 31 – will appear in court at a later date.

No further details have been released.

A police spokesperson said :”A 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with offences under the Child and Young Persons Act.

“They are expected to appear at court at a later date.”