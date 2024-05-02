Dundee running hero Liz McColgan pays tribute to ‘biggest supporter’ mum

Dundee running hero Liz McColgan has paid tribute to her mum Betty Lynch following her death – saying she was her “biggest supporter”.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Liz said her mum was “the strongest woman” following her passing on Wednesday.

The post said: “The strongest women left us tonight.

“Everything I am is due to my mum, my biggest supporter, confidante, and believer in who and what I became.

“Life will never be the same, the heart of our family is gone.

“What a family she created with my dad Martin.

“Life will never be the same now you are gone.

“Spread your wings, be with Dad and feel the love you both created.”

In a separate post with more photos of her mum, she added: “Strong women make even stronger younger women.”

It comes after the death of Liz’s husband and former athlete John Nuttall in November last year, aged 56.

She later opened up about finding Christmas “tough” without him.

During an illustrious running career, Liz won silver in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and gold in the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo.

She also won gold in front of a Scottish crowd at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games in 1986.

Her daughter, Eilish, has gone on to her own Commonwealth Games success.