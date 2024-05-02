Dundee running hero Liz McColgan pays tribute to ‘biggest supporter’ mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee running hero Liz McColgan pays tribute to ‘biggest supporter’ mum

Betty Lynch died on Wednesday night.

By Kieran Webster
A family photo featuring Liz McColgan and her late mother Betty Lynch
A family photo with Liz McColgan (right) and her mum Betty Lynch. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

Dundee running hero Liz McColgan has paid tribute to her mum Betty Lynch following her death – saying she was her “biggest supporter”.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Liz said her mum was “the strongest woman” following her passing on Wednesday.

The post said: “The strongest women left us tonight.

“Everything I am is due to my mum, my biggest supporter, confidante, and believer in who and what I became.

Liz McColgan says ‘life will never be the same’ after death of mum Betty Lynch

“Life will never be the same, the heart of our family is gone.

“What a family she created with my dad Martin.

“Life will never be the same now you are gone.

“Spread your wings, be with Dad and feel the love you both created.”

In a separate post with more photos of her mum, she added: “Strong women make even stronger younger women.”

Liz with her late parents, Betty and Martin Lynch. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

It comes after the death of Liz’s husband and former athlete John Nuttall in November last year, aged 56.

She later opened up about finding Christmas “tough” without him.

During an illustrious running career, Liz won silver in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and gold in the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo.

She also won gold in front of a Scottish crowd at the Edinburgh Commonwealth Games in 1986.

Her daughter, Eilish, has gone on to her own Commonwealth Games success.

