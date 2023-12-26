Dundee hero Liz McColgan opens up on first Christmas since death of husband John

Liz McColgan has opened up on a ‘tough’ festive period following the loss of her husband.

The two-time Commonwealth gold medallist spent Christmas Day surrounded by her relatives.

It is the first Christmas Liz has spent without her husband John Nuttall, who passed away in Qatar last month.

John, who competed in the 1994 Commonwealth Games and married Liz in 2014, died suddenly of a heart attack aged 56.

The 59-year-old shared photos of her family celebrating Christmas on her Instagram page.

Liz said: “It has been a tough month and something you just never plan for.

“A very big part of my life is missing and he was the life and soul at this time of year.

“Our families were always together and for the first time we are not and it’s strange.

“The love of my family and friends has been the driving force to dealing with the day-to-day that will never be the same. I am forever grateful and thankful for their support.

“Life goes on as everyone keeps saying time will heal but thank you for every message it did mean everything and helped so much.

“Merry Christmas to everyone. I hope you all had a lovely day.”

At John’s funeral, Liz told how her initial anger has now turned to a feeling of peace and gratitude.