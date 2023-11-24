Dundee hero Liz McColgan pays emotional funeral tribute to husband John

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hero Liz McColgan pays emotional funeral tribute to husband John

'The time we had together was so special. There's no need to be sad or angry.'

By Chris Ferguson
Liz McColgan with late husband John Nuttall.
Liz McColgan with late husband John Nuttall.

Olympic great Liz McColgan has paid an emotional tribute at the funeral of her husband John Nuttall.

Fighting back tears, Liz, told how her initial anger at losing John, 56, in Qatar on November 9 has now turned to a feeling of peace and gratitude.

For most of the funeral at the crematorium in John’s home town of Preston, Liz sat with her head bowed but rose to speak about the man she described as the love of her life.

Liz told the congregation: “At first I was really angry because we had fought so hard to be together and I felt we had been cheated.

“But last night when I sat with John in the funeral director’s, it became clear that it had been better to have loved than never have loved.

“The time we had together was so special. There’s no need to be sad or angry.

“He lived a great life and had great friends. He looked so peaceful last night and I am peaceful now.”

Determination

Liz said it will be hard to return to coaching and sports therapy in Doha, Qatar, but she is determined to continue what they both started.

The funeral in Lancashire was livestreamed, with the Dundee hero sharing details of the funeral on Instagram so friends around the world could tune in to pay their respects to dad-of-two John.

She also hailed her late husband’s patience in becoming stepfather to her five children.

John Nuttall, Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook.

In her tribute, she said the messages of condolence and support the family has received in recent weeks had been “overwhelming”, making a huge difference after John’s death.

Liz said: “As a father, I have never seen anyone have so much pride and love for his children and for the people they have turned into.

“John also knew that his parents, Barry and Brenda, were the best parents ever.”

Applause

Liz, dressed in black like her daughter Eilish and family members, received a round of applause as she returned to her seat in the packed crematorium.

John’s children, Hannah and Luke, both GB international athletes like Eilish, spoke of the belief and encouragement their father had given them.

Luke also told of the special time he spent with Liz and John watching the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The couple married in 2014 and for the last few years the couple have been living in Qatar where John coached at national level and with Liz at the Doha Athletics Club.

Both were giants of British athletics.

Liz was an Olympic silver medallist in Seoul in 1988 and took gold for Great Britain at the Tokyo World Championships in 1991, with Commonwealth Games glory coming in Edinburgh in 1986 and Auckland four years later.

National champion

John was born in Preston, Lancashire, in 1967 and began his running career as a school boy.

In 1986 he took first place over 3,000 metres in the English Schools Championship, setting a record that still stands.

He excelled across Europe at junior level and was accepted for a scholarship at Iowa State University in 1986.

John was successful at national level in the US, winning a clutch of competitions including the 1986 National Junior Cross-Country Championship.

He won a Commonwealth bronze at 5000 metres in 1994, and represented Great Britain at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta before moving into coaching.

John had previously been married to Commonwealth bronze medallist Alison Wyeth, mum to Hannah and Luke.

Announcing her husband’s death earlier this month, Liz said: “For those that loved John, our hearts are breaking.”

