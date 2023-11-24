Watch as fire-damaged Lochgelly flats torn down with family belongings still inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as fire-damaged Lochgelly flats torn down with family belongings still inside

Abandoned furniture and belongings were clearly visible as demolition work began.

By Neil Henderson
Demolition has started on the Francis Street flats in Lochgelly.
Demolition has started on the Francis Street flats in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Work to tear down a block of Lochgelly flats destroyed by fire last month has begun – with residents’ belongings still clearly visible inside.

The 12 apartments on Francis Street were wrecked when fire engulfed the Fife Council-owned building.

Falkirk-based demolition experts David Morton Ltd has now begun to tear down the entire building.

A large mechanical grab removed the outer wall of the first flat, exposing many of the former residents’ belongings.

Residents’ belongings were clearly visible when demolition work began on the fire-damaged Lochgelly flats. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The Francis Street flats are being removed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A mechanical grabber tears down the first walls of the Francis Street flats in Lochgelly.
A mechanical grabber tearing down the walls. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Residents’ belongings clearly visible as work begins

Bathroom and kitchen fittings, as well furniture and belongings, were clearly visible from the street below.

In one flat a washing machine, still plumbed into the wall, was visible as demolition of the four-storey building continued.

Meanwhile, another two bicycles were seen among the falling rubble and debris.

The blaze destroyed the block of 12 flats.
The blaze destroyed the block of 12 flats on October 23. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly.
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Aerial view of the fire ravaged flats in Lochgelly
Aerial view of the fire-ravaged after the blaze. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Residents forced to flee their homes have not been allowed to return due to the building found to be in danger of collapse.

Many have lost everything, while only a handful of sentimental items were able to be recovered from the least-damaged flats.

Demolition of Francis Street flats to be completed within days

Fire crews from across Fife were drafted in to tackle the blaze on October 23, which, at its height was visible from Cowdenbeath three miles away.

Police have since charged two people with attempted murder after an investigation found the fire to have been started deliberately.

Work to demolish the flats has begun.
Close-up of the fire-ravaged flats. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Demolition experts assess the damage.
Demolition experts assess the damage. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

All residents managed to escape the blaze uninjured.

Fife Council’s building standards and safety manager Garry Nicoll confirmed demolition work had begun.

He said: We visited the site earlier this week and, due to forecast windy conditions which may have compromised loose material on the roof of the flats, we took the decision to start full demolition work as soon as possible.

“Work is starting today and will continue into next week.”

Fife Council is to develop plans for new housing on the site.

