Watch as fire-damaged Lochgelly flats torn down with family belongings still inside

Work to tear down a block of Lochgelly flats destroyed by fire last month has begun – with residents’ belongings still clearly visible inside.

The 12 apartments on Francis Street were wrecked when fire engulfed the Fife Council-owned building.

Falkirk-based demolition experts David Morton Ltd has now begun to tear down the entire building.

A large mechanical grab removed the outer wall of the first flat, exposing many of the former residents’ belongings.

Residents’ belongings clearly visible as work begins

Bathroom and kitchen fittings, as well furniture and belongings, were clearly visible from the street below.

In one flat a washing machine, still plumbed into the wall, was visible as demolition of the four-storey building continued.

Meanwhile, another two bicycles were seen among the falling rubble and debris.

Residents forced to flee their homes have not been allowed to return due to the building found to be in danger of collapse.

Many have lost everything, while only a handful of sentimental items were able to be recovered from the least-damaged flats.

Demolition of Francis Street flats to be completed within days

Fire crews from across Fife were drafted in to tackle the blaze on October 23, which, at its height was visible from Cowdenbeath three miles away.

Police have since charged two people with attempted murder after an investigation found the fire to have been started deliberately.

All residents managed to escape the blaze uninjured.

Fife Council’s building standards and safety manager Garry Nicoll confirmed demolition work had begun.

He said: We visited the site earlier this week and, due to forecast windy conditions which may have compromised loose material on the roof of the flats, we took the decision to start full demolition work as soon as possible.

“Work is starting today and will continue into next week.”

Fife Council is to develop plans for new housing on the site.