Fire crews spend night at Lochgelly flats tackling huge blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews spend night at Lochgelly flats tackling huge blaze

Five appliances remain at Francis Street after an alarm was raised just after 7pm on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
Multiple fire crews tackle fire which has engulfed a block of flats in Lochgelly.
Multiple fire crews tackle the Francis Street flat fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Multiple fire crews have been tackling a major fire overnight at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Fire crews from stations across Fife as well as a number of other specialist appliances are currently at the scene.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7pm to reports of a flames coming from the top floor of a flats on Francis Street.

Five appliances are still in attendance.

One eyewitness told The Courier that he could see flames from the blaze three miles away in Cowdenbeath.

The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly.
The block of flats engulfed in flames in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fire crews using a hi-reach vehicle tackle the blaze in Lochgelly.
Fire crews using a hi-reach vehicle tackle the blaze in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Multiple fire crews from across Fife tackle the fire.
Multiple fire crews from across Fife tackle the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Flames from the Lochgelly fire were visible in Cowdenbeath.
Flames from the Lochgelly fire were visible in Cowdenbeath. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “I could see the flames and the orange glow that lit up the sky from as far away as Cowdenbeath.

“The roof was a mass of flames”

“As I arrived in the town there were at least three pumps in Mains Street as well as several more in Francis Street too.

“Flames were coming out of a top floor window and the roof was well engulfed in flames too.

“There was also an fire command incident vehicle and several other fire appliances at the scene.

“I also saw two ambulances arrive and police have put a cordon around the immediate area.

“Several roads have also been closed off.”

Another eyewitness described the scene as “an inferno”.

He said: “I could hear the crackling o flames but when I turned the corner I was stunned at the scale of the fire.

Fire crews from across Fife raced to the scene

“The roof was a mass of flames and there were flames shooting out of windows on the top floor.

“It’s just awful to witness.

Firefighters at the scene in Lochgelly.
Firefighters at the scene in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lochgelly flat Fire.
Lochgelly flat Fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fire crews fight the blaze which engulfed the flats in Lochgelly.
Fire crews fight the blaze which engulfed the flats in Lochgelly. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I could feel the heat from the blaze even a couple of hundred yards away.

“I just pray that nobody has been trapped inside.”

A number of residents had to be evacuated from nearby homes for their own safety due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Fife Council’s emergency housing team was also at the scene as a rest centre was set up nearby for those displaced.

Locals were also warned to stay indoors and keep windows closed while emergency services continued.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received the alarm at 7.05pm of a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

“We had seven fire appliances as well as several other specialist appliances at the scene.”

“We also had two height appliance vehicles continuing at the scene.”

It’s not known at this stage if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Nearby residents evacuated from their homes

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a building fire on Francis Street, Lochgelly.

“Officers are assisting with a number of road closures and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.

Some residents have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at the Lochgelly Centre on Bank Street for anyone affected.

“Local residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.”

More from Fife

A section of Leven sea wall has collapsed
Stay away warning as part of Leven sea wall collapses
Main Street, Thornton. Image: Google Street View
Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall and parked car in Fife
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Elie fireworks are cancelled.
East Neuk fireworks display cancelled amid crowd size fears
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
The A92 is shut due to flooding. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A92 shut in north-east Fife due to severe flooding as other roads hit across…
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
Largo Cemetery in Fife.
Fife Council to claim back un-used burial lairs and stop pre-sales as cemeteries fill…
Cardenden resident Chris King surveys the damage caused by the flood water to his property in August 2020.
Funding finally in place to replace inadequate Fife bridge three years on from major…