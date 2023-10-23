Fire crews spend night at Lochgelly flats tackling huge blaze

Multiple fire crews have been tackling a major fire overnight at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

Fire crews from stations across Fife as well as a number of other specialist appliances are currently at the scene.

The alarm was raised shortly after 7pm to reports of a flames coming from the top floor of a flats on Francis Street.

Five appliances are still in attendance.

One eyewitness told The Courier that he could see flames from the blaze three miles away in Cowdenbeath.

He said: “I could see the flames and the orange glow that lit up the sky from as far away as Cowdenbeath.

“As I arrived in the town there were at least three pumps in Mains Street as well as several more in Francis Street too.

“Flames were coming out of a top floor window and the roof was well engulfed in flames too.

“There was also an fire command incident vehicle and several other fire appliances at the scene.

“I also saw two ambulances arrive and police have put a cordon around the immediate area.

“Several roads have also been closed off.”

Another eyewitness described the scene as “an inferno”.

He said: “I could hear the crackling o flames but when I turned the corner I was stunned at the scale of the fire.

“The roof was a mass of flames and there were flames shooting out of windows on the top floor.

“It’s just awful to witness.

“I could feel the heat from the blaze even a couple of hundred yards away.

“I just pray that nobody has been trapped inside.”

A number of residents had to be evacuated from nearby homes for their own safety due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Fife Council’s emergency housing team was also at the scene as a rest centre was set up nearby for those displaced.

Locals were also warned to stay indoors and keep windows closed while emergency services continued.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received the alarm at 7.05pm of a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.

“We had seven fire appliances as well as several other specialist appliances at the scene.”

“We also had two height appliance vehicles continuing at the scene.”

It’s not known at this stage if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a building fire on Francis Street, Lochgelly.

“Officers are assisting with a number of road closures and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.

Some residents have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at the Lochgelly Centre on Bank Street for anyone affected.

“Local residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.”