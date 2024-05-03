Paedophile groomed girl for sex in Dundee Airbnb and had underage ‘partner’

A predator groomed an underage girl on Snapchat before being caught with a hoard of indecent images.

Ross Gibson would later engage in sexual activity with another child, breaching a court order designed to prevent him from contacting her.

The 31-year-old has been remanded and could be jailed after admitting child sex offences at addresses in Dundee and Fife over a two-year period.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told previously how Gibson used the username “TJ” to contact a girl on Snapchat in September 2021.

They exchanged messages for a few months, before the 13-year-old stated she wanted to lose her virginity.

It was revealed Gibson was “iffy” about this but ended up having sex with the child at an Airbnb in Dundee.

She initially believed Gibson was aged between 19 and 24.

The girl told her friends at school what had happened and staff were informed.

Phone filth

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained police raided Gibson’s home in Balfour Gardens, Glenrothes after receiving confidential information indecent images were being stored on devices there.

“Two mobile phones were recovered.

“One contained sexualised images of what appeared to be a young female whose age could not be confirmed.

“The accused stated that the female contained in the images was his partner but did not provide her details.”

It was the belief of prosecutors the female referred to by Gibson was also underage.

25 indecent images – some at the highest level of depravity of male children aged between six and 12 – were found on the phone.

A Snapchat folder named ‘My Eyes Only December 2022’ showed sexual acts Gibson and the child engaged in.

The court was told how, according to the girl’s mother, the child’s behaviour had “drastically changed” since December 2022.

Met girl despite ban

Gibson was released on bail with a condition not to contact anyone under the age of 16 but was reported by quick-thinking residents in Glenrothes who noticed him pick up the girl on several occasions in his car and bring her to his flat.

CCTV from the KFC in Dunfermline showed Gibson driving a white Audi S3 into the car park and drive-thru.

The girl was clearly identified in the passenger seat.

After being taken to Kirkcaldy police station for questioning, Gibson gave a “no comment” interview but he later pled guilty to meeting a girl with the intention of engaging in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity on November 7 and November 29 2021 on Watson Street, Dundee.

Gibson downloaded indecent images of children between May 1 2018 and April 14 2023.

He engaged in sexual activity with a second child between December 1 and 31 2022 and admitted possessing cannabis on June 7 2023.

Gibson would later meet and communicate with the girl on May 15 and May 29 2023, in breach of bail conditions imposed on May 4 that year.

Sentence was further deferred on Gibson until later this month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.