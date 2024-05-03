Cammy Barnes: Fife’s ‘singing barber’ to headline Fife Fest 2024

Fife’s ‘singing barber’, Cammy Barnes is looking forward to his “biggest year yet” as it’s announced he’s to headline Fife Fest 2024.

The 33-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star told The Courier that playing in front of a 1,000-capacity home crowd at Leven’s Silverburn Park on Sunday September 8 will be an “amazing opportunity”, crowning what promises to be a memorable year.

Cammy is playing various festivals this year, some of which will have much bigger crowds.

He’s headlining the River Stage at TRNSMT in Glasgow on Friday July 12.

He’s also supporting James Arthur at the Summer Sessions in Stirling on June 27.

On top of that, his debut album is set for release in the autumn.

A gig at Glasgow Barrowlands is also planned to coincide with his album launch.

But he says there will be something special about performing in front of a home crowd at Leven.

Playing at Fife Fest is a dream come true, says Cammy Barnes

“To get to play to 1,000 people in my local area – I’ve wanted to do that for years!” he said.

“I’ve not really had the opportunity until now. One thousand capacity in Leven – what an opportunity!

“I’ll be bringing my full band and throwing everything at it. I can’t wait.

“My wee mum will be there – shouting at me probably.

“And my daughter Bonnie will be able to come and see me – that’s the first time she’ll have seen me live!

“She’s only one and a half years old and will have big ear defenders. She’s started walking. It’s class. She’s cheeky as anything!”

Cammy Barnes’ debut album is ‘make or break’ time

Cammy has been working on his debut album for recent months.

He’s been recording in Glasgow, London and will travel to Nashville in June to finish it off.

He admits it’s “make or break” time because the album needs to do well.

But he’s enjoying what he describes as the “good pressure”.

Fans will get the chance to hear many of his new songs at the live gigs.

“We are pretty much showcasing the album at these live gigs,” he said.

“I was brought up as a folk musician with trad music, so there’s a real mix of folk, country and we’ve really put a pop twist on it. It’s all really good feel good songs.”

Cammy told The Courier last year how he “owes everything” to learning the bagpipes as a youngster.

The Methil and Anstruther barbershop owner made his theatre debut in Black Watch for the National Theatre of Scotland, toured the world with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, reached number one in the World Music iTunes charts with his debut solo single and became a household name after reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

He’s also performed at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

But as the Fife singer songwriter reflected on his whirlwind career to date, he said he owes it all to learning the bagpipes as a child and performing with Methil & District Pipe Band.

Guest at Anstruther lifeboat shed

Several weeks ago, Cammy was the star guest at Anstruther lifeboat shed when the new RNLI lifeboat arrived.

Describing the occasion as “cool and awesome”, he said: “Because I’ve got the barbershop there they’ve taken me in as one of their own.

“It’s a proper nice community along there.

“I love playing gigs – but see when you get the chance to play local, it really is. When you know everybody there it feels a lot better.”

For more information about Fife Fest go to www.facebook.com/fifefestsilverburn/