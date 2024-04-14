IN PICTURES: Anstruther welcomes new £2.5m lifeboat home to East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Anstruther welcomes new £2.5m lifeboat home to East Neuk

RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen has replaced the Mersey-class Kingdom of Fife which carried out lifesaving duties for more than 30 years.

Crowds line the harbour to welcome RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen to Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
Crowds line the harbour to welcome RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen to Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Timing is everything.

So at exactly 13:47 on Sunday, Anstruther welcomed home its new £2.5m state-of-the-art Shannon-class lifeboat.

RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen received a huge reaction from locals lining the harbour and beach as the boat bearing the number 13 – 47 arrived on station.

The first part signifies the class of lifeboat, the second is the build number.

RNLB 13-47 arrives on station at Anstruther.
Locals watch as the new boat is winched onto shore. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Anstruther can now proudly claim to have the pride of the RNLI fleet in the all-weather, water jet-powered Shannon.

RNLI chiefs say it will halve response times in what is believed to be the UK’s second busiest waterway.

RNLB Kingdom of Fife served station for more than 30 years

The new boat replaces the Mersey-class Kingdom of Fife after more than three decades of service on the East Neuk.

And it will be housed in a new £7m lifeboat station to be built near the harbour.

A formal naming ceremony will take place at a later date.

But locals turned out in force on Sunday to mark the beginning of the new era.

Fife’s ‘Singing Barber’ Cammy Barnes serenaded the new boat and her volunteer crew with a rendition of Caledonia.

Barnett’s Bakery in the town even produced special cakes for the occasion which went down a treat with weekend customers.

The new vessel was flanked by lifeboats from Dunbar, Broughty Ferry and Kinghorn for her arrival.

Local crew travelled south to RNLI College in Poole at the start of the week to bring her home.

Crew boost ahead of homecoming

Sea trials of the Fife lifeboat began at the end of January.

And an appeal for additional volunteers has added a number of new faces to both boat and shore crew.

Plans are also being made for supporters to see the part they played in bringing the lifeboat to Fife.

The new Shannon is one of the charity’s Launch A Memory boats.

This gave people the chance to add a name to its flanks in tribute to a loved one.

Almost 5,000 people took up the opportunity.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the lifeboat's Anstruther arrival.

New Anstruther lifeboat arrives on station.
The Isle of May as a backdrop for the new lifeboat's arrival flanked by Broughty Ferry, Dunbar and Kinghron crews.
RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen arrives at Anstruther.
Locals get their first close-up look at the new lifeboat.
Singer Cammy Barnes led the celebration of Anstruther's new lifeboat arriving home.
Singer Cammy Barnes led the large crowd in a rendition of Caledonia to welcome the new lifeboat home.
New Anstruther lifeboat arrived in East Neuk.
Eager anticipation.
Anstruther lifeboat homecoming before large crowd in Fife.
Pride of the RNLI fleet is the darling of the East Neuk.
Large crowd welcomes new Shannon-class lifeboat to Anstruther.
A shower of celebration for the arrival of RNLB 13-47.
Local volunteers welcome new Anstruther lifeboat home.
A momentous day for local RNLI volunteers.
New Anstruther lifeboat arrives in East Neuk.
Marvelling at the new arrival.
Shannon-class lifeboat RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen arrives at Anstruther.
State-of-the-art lifesaving.
Large crowd watches homecoming of new Anstruther lifeboat.
Big crowd for a big day in the East Neuk.
Lifeboats flank the arrival of RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen to Anstruther.
A guard of honour for the new boat.
New Anstruther lifeboat winched ashore for the first time.
Safely home for the first time.
Locals awaiting the arrival of Anstruther's new lifeboat.
Vantage point.
Anstruther lifeboat approaching shore.
Heading to harbour and a huge welcome.
Anstruther's new lifeboat is welcomed home for the first time.
Launch and recovery system in action.
Launch and recovery system for RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen at Anstruther.
Historic day.
Anstruther harbour crowds welcome new lifeboat home.
Quayside crowd.
New Anstruther lifeboat arriving on station in the East Neuk.
Thumbs up from on board.
Anstruther lifeboat arrives home.
RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen on the Anstruther sands.
RNLI boat escort the new Anstruther lifeboat home for the first time.
New and old on arrival at Anstruther.
Anstruther lifeboat RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen arrives home.
Happy homecoming.
Launch and recovery system for new Anstruther lifeboat.
Gently does it.
Crowds welcome home new Anstruther lifeboat.
Flocking to see the new Anstruther lifeboat.
Cammy Barnhes sings at arrival of new Anstruther lifeboat.
Cammy Barnes thanks the crowd.
RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen Anstruther homecoming.
Coming ashore for the first time.
Crowds await arrival of new Anstruther lifeboat.
Patiently waiting with four-legged friends.
Anstruther lifeboat arrives at East Neuk.
Beauty and power.
Anstruther lifeboat homecoming in April 2024.
The old station watches over a new dawn.

 

 

 

