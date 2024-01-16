Volunteers needed to crew Anstruther’s new £2.5m lifeboat ahead of Spring arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Volunteers needed to crew Anstruther’s new £2.5m lifeboat ahead of Spring arrival

Sea trials of the new Shannon-class lifeboat begin at the end of the month and recruitment is now under way.

By Claire Warrender
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring.
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring. Image: Supplied by RNLI

Anstruther’s new £2.5 million lifeboat is due to sail into port this spring.

And the RNLI is looking for new volunteers to help crew it.

The state-of-the art Shannon-class boat will halve response times in what is believed to be the UK’s second busiest waterway.

HE NEW aNSTRUTHER LIFEBOAT WILL HALVE RESPONSE TIMEs
The new Anstruther lifeboat will halve response times. Image: Supplied by RNLI

It will replace the Mersey-class vessel, Kingdom of Fife, which has served the East Neuk base for almost 33 years.

And it will be housed in a new £7m lifeboat station to be built near the harbour.

The lifesaving boost comes as the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary.

And with training for the new boat due to begin at the end of this month, recruitment is well under way.

New station will replace existing home

The Anstruther crew are to leave their current harbourside base once the new lifeboat is fully operational.

It has been their home since 1904 but is too small to house the Shannon, its launch vehicle and carriage.

The current Anstruther lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media
Designs of how the proposed new Anstruther lifeboat station will look.
Designs of how the proposed new Anstruther lifeboat station will look.

A temporary compound and slipway will be created next to the existing building until the new, permanent station is ready.

This means the lifeboat will be in place in time for the busy summer season.

Fife Council granted permission to demolish the existing station in 2020, despite a campaign to save it as a community hub.

And talks are ongoing regarding the building’s future.

Despite this, excitement is building for the new vessel’s arrival following an announcement in 2022 it would be a “Launch A Memory” boat.

Apply to join the Anstruther lifeboat crew

This gave people the chance to add a name to the side of the Shannon in tribute to a loved one.

Almost 5,000 people took the opportunity.

And the Anstruther team is now looking at how to offer people a chance to see the names close-up once the new, permanent base is open.

Anstruther lifeboat
The new Anstruther lifeboat. Image: Supplied by the RNLI

Shannon-class training will begin when a vessel from the RNLI’s relief fleet arrives at the end of January.

However, the Mersey-class will remain on service for emergency calls until the crew are fully competent on the new lifeboat.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The current Mersey-class lifeboat has been on station for over 32 years and is all that the current crew have ever known.

“This will make for a demanding first half of the year for Anstruther’s volunteers as they learn the ropes of a new lifeboat.”

Applications to join the team are open until Sunday and further details can be found here.

More from Fife

The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring. Image: Supplied by RNLI
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
The damage to St Andrews harbour gates can be clearly seen.
Storm-wrecked St Andrews Harbour gates removed for repair as pictures reveal extent of damage
Missing Fife teenager- Sofia Mullen, 13 from Leven.
Concern grows for missing Fife teenager, 13, last seen in Leven
Motorists faced long tailbacks after the crash closed the A92 at Freuchie for two hours.
A92 reopens at Freuchie after crash involving a lorry and car
The poll predicts a disappointing set of results for Humza Yousaf and the SNP. Image: PA
Poll predicts SNP wipe out in Fife at General Election
7
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring. Image: Supplied by RNLI
E-bikes, off-road motors and luxury cars among vehicles seized by Fife police
The 11 Leven girls who are heading to the Dance World Cup in Prague
Joy as 11 Leven girls picked to represent Scotland at Dance World Cup
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring. Image: Supplied by RNLI
Caged Fife rapist's mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair
The new Anstruther lifeboat will sail into port this spring. Image: Supplied by RNLI
Nearly £6k raised in memory of Dundee fan from Fife who died suddenly aged…

Conversation