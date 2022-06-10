Launch a Memory: How Anstruther’s new lifeboat will pay tribute to 10,000 loved ones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People have the chance to pay a unique tribute to loved ones thanks to a campaign launched by the RNLI in Anstruther.

The ‘Launch a Memory’ campaign will see 10,000 names added to the Fife town’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.

The names will be combined to make up the lifeboat’s lettering and numbers, known as decals. Families will be able to secure their own tributes with a suggested donation of £50.

Anstruther’s new lifeboat is due to arrive in Fife next year.

Coxswain mechanic Michael Bruce says it will make a dramatic difference to the crew’s ability to save lives at sea.

He said: “The Shannon class lifeboat will vastly improve our speed and range of operations, almost halving response times.

“To have the decal filled with the names of remembered loved ones and supporters is a massive honour, especially with the construction of our new station.”

Anstruther’s lifeboat will be the fourth in the UK, and the second in Scotland, to feature ‘Launch a Memory decals.

Taken aback by local reaction

The crew shared news of the campaign at last weekend’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and said they had received great feedback from locals.

Mr Bruce added: “We launched the campaign at the festival and were taken aback by how positive the reaction was.

“Everyone has a loved one that they’d like to remember. When we spoke about the campaign, a number of people had mentioned that they would get online and donate.”

Anstruther’s volunteers have been rescuing people off the east coast of Fife for over 160 years. Crews have saved over 250 lives and received five medals of gallantry since 1865.

You can sign up to Launch a Memory by visiting rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory/launch-a-memory.