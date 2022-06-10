Launch a Memory: How Anstruther’s new lifeboat will pay tribute to 10,000 loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Launch a Memory: How Anstruther’s new lifeboat will pay tribute to 10,000 loved ones

By Ben MacDonald
June 10 2022, 8.05am
Donors will be able to have their loved ones' names applied to the side of the Anstruther lifeboat. Photo: RNLI
People have the chance to pay a unique tribute to loved ones thanks to a campaign launched by the RNLI in Anstruther.

The ‘Launch a Memory’ campaign will see 10,000 names added to the Fife town’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.

The names will be combined to make up the lifeboat’s lettering and numbers, known as decals. Families will be able to secure their own tributes with a suggested donation of £50.

Anstruther’s new lifeboat is due to arrive in Fife next year.

Coxswain mechanic Michael Bruce says it will make a dramatic difference to the crew’s ability to save lives at sea.

He said: “The Shannon class lifeboat will vastly improve our speed and range of operations, almost halving response times.

“To have the decal filled with the names of remembered loved ones and supporters is a massive honour, especially with the construction of our new station.”

Anstruther’s lifeboat will be the fourth in the UK, and the second in Scotland, to feature ‘Launch a Memory decals.

Taken aback by local reaction

The crew shared news of the campaign at last weekend’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and said they had received great feedback from locals.

Mr Bruce added: “We launched the campaign at the festival and were taken aback by how positive the reaction was.

“Everyone has a loved one that they’d like to remember. When we spoke about the campaign, a number of people had mentioned that they would get online and donate.”

Anstruther’s volunteers have been rescuing people off the east coast of Fife for over 160 years. Crews have saved over 250 lives and received five medals of gallantry since 1865.

You can sign up to Launch a Memory by visiting rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory/launch-a-memory.

