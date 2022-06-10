REVIEW: Sunshine on Leith, a light, feelgood summer classic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Sunshine on Leith, a light, feelgood summer classic

By David Pollock
June 10 2022, 8.21am
A scene from Sunshine on Leith, playing at Pitlochry Festival Theatre over the summer.
Originally made in Dundee but with its heart in Edinburgh, the Proclaimers musical Sunshine on Leith makes a welcome return.

It’s the big opening show of Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s summer season, and also a co-production with Edinburgh’s Capital Theatres.

Quick season at the King’s

After early performances in Pitlochry, it’s holding a two-week residency at the King’s in Edinburgh, the theatre’s final show before it closes for refurbishment.

Then it’s back to Pitlochry for the summer, marking a return to indoor theatre after the pandemic.

Sunshine On Leith has all the elements you would hope for.

To everyone who’s seen the 2013 film or Dundee Rep’s breakout 2007 touring hit, the story will be familiar.

Backed by the Proclaimers’ music and perfect narrative lyrics, one Edinburgh family navigates love, mortality, a long-buried secret and life in modern Scotland.

The story of Sunshine

Keith Jack and Connor Going are young soldiers Ally and Davy, back from the Army and home in Edinburgh.

They soak up the romance of the city to Sky Takes the Soul and feel freedom at last with I’m On My Way.

Davy’s sister Liz (Blythe Jandoo) is in a relationship with Ally, but she wants more than to just settle down.

Meanwhile, Davy meets Liz’s workmate Yvonne, an English nurse who fears commitment after too many bad relationships.

Always a crowd pleaser

Davy and Liz’s parents Jean (Alyson Orr) and Rab (Keith Macpherson) have been happily married for 30 years, until he’s made to confront the results of a decades-old affair.

The couple’s emotions run from the bitterness of Hate My Love to the reconciliation of Sunshine on Leith – always a crowd-pleasing song with an Edinburgh audience.

Making amends in a scene from Sunshine on Leith.

Under Adrian Rees’ twinkling model panorama of Edinburgh, the band of actor-musicians create an entertaining show, a gift to any stage company thanks to the Reid brothers’ songs and writer Stephen Greenhorn’s affecting drama.

For anyone who has missed or never experienced Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry’s production is a winner, and the closing Letter from America and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) are as affecting an onstage moment as you’ll see this year.

Yet the Dundee original, like the Proclaimers’ songs, had an edge of real grit at its core. This light-hearted version is good, but not the equal of the original.

Sunshine on Leith returns to Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Friday June 24 and runs until Saturday October 1. pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

